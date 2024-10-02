Photos: Inside Black Theatre United's 2024 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week, Black Theatre United celebrated its 2024 Gala, “Generations of Excellence,” honoring renowned conductor, composer, and music director Linda Twine with the 2024 Accountability Award; Chief Diversity Officer of Meta, Maxine Williams with the 2024 Advocacy Award; and 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Alicia Keys with the 2024 Aspire Award.

Directed by Jerry Dixon with music direction by Joseph Joubert, the evening featured performances by Broadway legends André de Shields, Leslie Uggams, and Stephanie Mills with Ephraim Sykes, Nichelle Lewis, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and newcomers Sydney Terry, Gabrielle Rice, Darrin Scott, Savannah Lee Henry and Caleb Mayers, as well as a featured performance by Matthew Whitaker and the next generation of musical theatre performers from the Class of 2024: Owen Scales, Aidan Jones, Kianna Kelly Futch, Logan Durrah Broadnax, Jalen Bunch, Aria Evans, Ahmeer Bethea, Harry Cornelio, Kal Rutledge, Jenna Rose Young, Talib Thompson, Joshua Lewis, Kennedy Jackson, and Amirah Joy Lomax.

Proceeds from the gala will support BTU’s empowering programs including student internships, the BTU Design Initiative, the Marva Hicks Musical Theatre Scholarship and BTU’s Education program.

Photo Credit: Jonah Hale