Photos: Broadway Theatres Dim Lights in Memory of Chita Rivera

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Broadway community honor the memory of Chita Rivera, the two-time Tony Award-winning actress, and recipient of the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement, whose career spanned seven decades on Broadway. Ms. Rivera passed away on January 30, 2024, at the age of 91.

Over the weekend, the Committee of Theatre Owners dimmed the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute at exactly 7:45pm, in her honor.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special tribute and you can check out photos of the dimmed lights on three of Broadway's busiest streets, including the homes to some of her past shows- the Broadhurst Theatre (Kiss of the Spider Woman), the Schoenfeld Theatre (Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life), the Richard Rodgers Theatre (Chicago), and more.

Photo Credit: Jonah Hale