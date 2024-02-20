Photos: Go Inside MCP's CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert, with Norm Lewis, Nikki Renée Daniels and More

Manhattan Concert Productions just presented the 9th installment of its beloved Broadway Series with the critically acclaimed musical Children of Eden.

The all-star cast was led by Tony nominee and Broadway favorite Norm Lewis as the wise and loving Father, with Nikki Renée Daniels as Eve/Mama Noah, David Phelps as Adam, Donald Webber Jr. as Cain/Japheth, Lucas Pastrana, and Auli’i Cravalho as Yonah.

Broadway veterans Tony Yazbeck (Stage Director & Lead Choreographer) and Kimberly Grigsby (Music Director) joined up to lead the cast and creative team.

With music by Stephen Schwarz and lyrics and book by John Caird, Children of Eden paints a compelling portrait of the age-old relationship between parents and children, drawing inspiration from the Book of Genesis. Audiences journey from the Garden of Eden to Noah's Ark, witnessing the joys and challenges of creation and the power of choice and sacrifice. This musical is a heartfelt exploration of the unique bonds that join families together, and is one of the most frequently licensed properties by Music Theater International.

Photo Credit: Jonah Hale

Norm Lewis



Stephen Schwartz



Stephen Schwartz



Nikki Renee Daniels



Jesse Nagar, Marcus Paul James, Jennifer McGill, Rema Webb



Runako Campbell, Lucas Pastrana, Auli'i Cravalho, Donald Webber Jr., David Phelps



Auli'i Cravalho, Donald Webber Jr.



Lucas Pastrana, Auli'i Cravalho, Donald Webber Jr.



Dylis Croman



Auli'i Cravalho



Norm Lewis



Auli'i Cravalho, Donald Webber Jr.



Auli'i Cravalho



Auli'i Cravalho



Zelig Williams, Karli Dinardo



Norm Lewis



Kimberly Grigsby



Dylis Croman, Tyler Hanes, Zelig Williams



Norm Lewis, Lucas Pastrana



Donald Webber Jr.



Lucas Pastrana, Donald Webber Jr.



Lucas Pastrana



Nikki Renee Daniels



Nikki Renee Daniels, David Phelps



Jakob Karr



Karli, Dinardo, Zelig Wiliams, Jakob Karr, Tyler Hanes, Dylis Croman, Runako Campbell



Zelig Williams



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis, Kimberly Grigsby



Kimberly Grigsby



Robert Zubrycki



Robert Zubrycki