Photos: THE NOTEBOOK's Dorian Harewood Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dorian Harewood, “Older Noah” in the new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel that inspired the iconic film, received a Sardi’s portrait on Friday, March 22nd.

Check out the photos below!

The Notebook is now playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Harewood returns to Broadway in this role for the first time in over 45 years.

Dorian’s credits include Broadway: The Mighty Gents, Streamers, Don't Call Back, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Jesus Christ Superstar. National Tour: Kiss of the Spider Woman, Madame Lily, Miss Moffat. Regional: Purley (Kennedy Center) Film: Gothika, Levity, Pacific Heights, Full Metal Jacket, The Falcon and the Snowman, Against All Odds. TV: “Big Sky,” “Bel-Air,” “9-1-1,” “Criminal Minds,” “Private Practice,” “7th Heaven,” “The Practice,” “12 Angry Men, “I'll Fly Away,” “The Jesse Owens Story,” “Roots: The Next Generations.” Awards: NAACP Image Awards: Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “I'll Fly Away” and Best Actor in a Television Mini-Series for “The Jesse Owens Story.” Theatre World Award Best New Actor for Don't Call Back.

Photo Credit: Jonah Hale