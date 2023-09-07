Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater

The lineup included Freestyle Love Supreme, featuring Lin-Manuel MIranda, Christopher Jackson, and more!

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 4 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse

The Public Theater's special, one-night-only event, A BRIEF INTERMISSION, was held on Wednesday, September 6 at 7:00 p.m. at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The evening, a celebration of the venue’s illustrious 61-year history and upcoming revitalization, featured the Tony Award-winning hip-hop, improv, musical comedy group Freestyle Love Supreme, conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas KailLin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale.

Freestyle Love Supreme was joined by creator Miranda, Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, and other special surprise guests throughout the evening. 

A BRIEF INTERMISSION served as the final performance at The Delacorte before it is temporarily closed for an 18-month renovation—the largest in its history—before it returns as a more accessible theater for all in 2025.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
John Leguizamo

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
John Leguizamo

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Patrick Willingham, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Gail Papp, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Gail Papp, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Gail Papp, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Theo Stockman

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Theo Stockman

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Katheryne Penny, Theo Stockman

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Katheryne Penny, Theo Stockman

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lily Santiago

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lily Santiago

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Danai Gurira

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Danai Gurira

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Mai-Linh Lofgren, Michael Stuhlbarg

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Mai-Linh Lofgren, Michael Stuhlbarg

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Freestyle Love Supreme: Christopher Jackson, Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady, Andrew Bancroft, Chris Sullivan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Anthony Veneziale, Bill Sherman

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Anthony Veneziale and guest

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Anthony Veneziale and guest

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Andrew Bancroft

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Andrew Bancroft

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Chris Sullivan, Andrew Bancroft, Anthony Veneziale

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Chris Sullivan, Andrew Bancroft, Anthony Veneziale

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Donna Murphy

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Donna Murphy

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Bill Heck, Maggie Lacey

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Bill Heck, Maggie Lacey

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Marcia Gay Harden

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Marcia Gay Harden

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Erik Bottcher, James Reginato

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Erik Bottcher, James Reginato

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Sam Waterston

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Sam Waterston

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Utkarsh Ambudkar with his parents and Christopher Jackson

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Donna Murphy, Lance Roberts

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Donna Murphy, Lance Roberts

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Joel Perez

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Joel Perez

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Anthony Chatmon II

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Anthony Chatmon II

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Stark Sands

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Stark Sands

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Nikki M. James

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Nikki M. James

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Mark William

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Mark William

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Gloria Reuben

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Gloria Reuben

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Margaret Odette

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Margaret Odette

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Anthony Hollock

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Anthony Hollock

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Annie Golden

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Annie Golden

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Rita Wolf, Sanjit De Silva

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Rita Wolf, Sanjit De Silva

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Andrew Kober

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Andrew Kober

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Patrick Page

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Patrick Page

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Susan Hilferty and her husband David

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Susan Hilferty and her husband David

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Enid Graham and her son

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Enid Graham and her son

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Miriam Silverman

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Miriam Silverman

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
David Ryan Smith, Natalie Woolams-Torres

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
David Ryan Smith, Natalie Woolams-Torres

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Heather Lind

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Heather Lind

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Heather Lind, Federico Rodriguez

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Heather Lind, Federico Rodriguez

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
David Pittu

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
David Pittu

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
David Pittu, Stark Sands

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Ato Blankson-Wood

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Ato Blankson-Wood

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Laughton Royce

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Laughton Royce

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Tyrone Mitchell Henderson

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Tyrone Mitchell Henderson

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Brenda Braxton

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Brenda Braxton

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Brandon Pearson

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Brandon Pearson

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Mark Brokaw

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Mark Brokaw

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Francois Battiste, Toussaint Battiste

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Francois Battiste, Toussaint Battiste

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Mitchell Winter

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Mitchell Winter

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Jo Lampert, Marin Ireland

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Jo Lampert, Marin Ireland

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Laurie Woolery, Jo Lampert

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Laurie Woolery, Jo Lampert

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Richard Topol, Eliza Foss

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Richard Topol, Eliza Foss

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Eisa Davis

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Eisa Davis

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Laurie Woolery, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Renée Elise Goldsberry

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Renée Elise Goldsberry

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
MaYaa Boateng

Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
MaYaa Boateng



RELATED STORIES

1
Stevie Walker-Webb Appointed Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage Photo
Stevie Walker-Webb Appointed Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage

Baltimore Center Stage has announced that Tony Award-nominated and Obie Award winning director Stevie Walker-Webb will join the company as Artistic Director. Learn more about when Walker-Webb will take over the role here!

2
Video: Isabelle McCalla Gears Up For Her SHUCKED On Broadway Debut! Photo
Video: Isabelle McCalla Gears Up For Her SHUCKED On Broadway Debut!

Isabelle McCalla, who has originated roles in The Prom, Hercules, and Water For Elephants, will begin performances as ‘Maizy,’ the small-town girl with medium-sized city dreams, in Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown hit musical comedy, on Friday, September 8 at the Nederlander Theatre. Get your first look at Isabelle in rehearsal in the video below as she prepares for her Cobb County debut!

3
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway

Get a first look at video of the first rehearsal for Harmony on Broadway! See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Full Cast Set for Gavin Creels WALK ON THROUGH at MCC Theater Photo
Full Cast Set for Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH at MCC Theater

MCC Theater has revealed the cast for the World Premiere of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, written and performed by Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel (Into the Woods). Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... (read more about this author)

Photos: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's THE REFUGE PLAYSPhotos: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's THE REFUGE PLAYS
Up on the Marquee: I NEED THATUp on the Marquee: I NEED THAT
Photos: Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDINGPhotos: Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Up on the Marquee: SPAMALOTUp on the Marquee: SPAMALOT

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SIX

Recommended For You