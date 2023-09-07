Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater

The lineup included Freestyle Love Supreme, featuring Lin-Manuel MIranda, Christopher Jackson, and more!
The Public Theater's special, one-night-only event, A BRIEF INTERMISSION, was held on Wednesday, September 6 at 7:00 p.m. at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
The evening, a celebration of the venue’s illustrious 61-year history and upcoming revitalization, featured the Tony Award-winning hip-hop, improv, musical comedy group Freestyle Love Supreme, conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale.
Freestyle Love Supreme was joined by creator Miranda, Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, and other special surprise guests throughout the evening.
A BRIEF INTERMISSION served as the final performance at The Delacorte before it is temporarily closed for an 18-month renovation—the largest in its history—before it returns as a more accessible theater for all in 2025.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
John Leguizamo
Patrick Willingham, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Gail Papp, Oskar Eustis
Gail Papp, Oskar Eustis
Luis A. Miranda, Jr.
Theo Stockman
Katheryne Penny, Theo Stockman
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lily Santiago
Danai Gurira
Mai-Linh Lofgren, Michael Stuhlbarg
Freestyle Love Supreme: Christopher Jackson, Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady, Andrew Bancroft, Chris Sullivan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Anthony Veneziale, Bill Sherman
Anthony Veneziale and guest
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Andrew Bancroft
Chris Sullivan, Andrew Bancroft, Anthony Veneziale
Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady
Donna Murphy
Bill Heck, Maggie Lacey
Marcia Gay Harden
Erik Bottcher, James Reginato
Sam Waterston
Utkarsh Ambudkar with his parents and Christopher Jackson
Donna Murphy, Lance Roberts
Joel Perez
Anthony Chatmon II
Stark Sands
Nikki M. James
Mark William
Gloria Reuben
Margaret Odette
Anthony Hollock
Annie Golden
Rita Wolf, Sanjit De Silva
Andrew Kober
Patrick Page
Susan Hilferty and her husband David
Enid Graham and her son
Miriam Silverman
David Ryan Smith, Natalie Woolams-Torres
Heather Lind
Heather Lind, Federico Rodriguez
David Pittu
David Pittu, Stark Sands
Ato Blankson-Wood
Laughton Royce
Tyrone Mitchell Henderson
Brenda Braxton
Brandon Pearson
Mark Brokaw
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Francois Battiste, Toussaint Battiste
Mitchell Winter
Jo Lampert, Marin Ireland
Laurie Woolery, Jo Lampert
Rebecca Naomi Jones
Richard Topol, Eliza Foss
Eisa Davis
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Laurie Woolery, Renée Elise Goldsberry
Renée Elise Goldsberry
MaYaa Boateng
