Photos: Go Inside The Exclusive Tonys After Party at The Carlyle Hotel

BroadwayWorld takes you inside the annual Tony Awards afterparty at The Carlyle Hotel with all-new photos from inside the exclusive event!

The party, hosted by Rick Miramontez and John Gore, was held on Sunday evening to celebrate Broadway's biggest night! The party welcomed winners from the 76th Annual Tony Awards including Lifetime Achievement winner Joel Grey, Michael Arden (Parade), Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Alex Newell (Shucked), and J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot),

Also in attendance were Jessica Chastain (A Doll’s House), Rachel Brosnahan (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo), Brian D’Arcy James (Into the Woods), Jordan Roth, Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Jeremy O. Harris, Wayne Brady (The Wiz), Ben Platt (Parade), Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), Arian Moayed (A Doll’s House), Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt), Dylan Mulvaney, Myles Frost, Alex Edelman (Just For Us), and other special guests made their way through Bemelmans’s Bar, to The Café Carlyle and upstairs to the disco with DJ Memphy.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas