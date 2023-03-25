Photos: Go Inside THE MARVELOUS MARILYN MAYE with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

Cabaret legend and Grammy nominee Marilyn Maye appeared with The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, to celebrate a very special birthday on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Check out photos from the concert below!

The Marvelous Marilyn Maye includes Stephen Sondheim's "I'm Still Here"; "Put On A Happy Face"; plus songs by Cole Porter, Lerner and Loewe, and Frank Loesser; in addition to her special version of "Too Late Now", which was chosen by the Smithsonian Institute to be included in its permanent collection of recordings from the 20th century.

Throughout her lifetime, Ms. Maye has achieved a number of significant milestones including holding the record for appearing the most times of any singers on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson, and producing an extensive discography of seven albums and 34 singles.

"Marilyn Maye is a legend of show business and a brilliant interpreter of the Great American Songbook," said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. "We're ecstatic that Marilyn will join the orchestra for another milestone moment in her career, her first full-length concert at Carnegie Hall."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy