Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SIX CHARACTERS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

The world premiere begins performances on Saturday, July 13 and opens on Monday, July 29 at the Claire Tow Theater.
On Tuesday, June 18, cast, creatives and crew members gathered for the first rehearsal of the LCT production of SIX CHARACTERS, a new play by Phillip Howze directed by Dustin Wills. The world premiere begins performances on Saturday, July 13 and opens on Monday, July 29 at the Claire Tow Theater.
SIX CHARACTERS features CG, Will Cobbs, Seven F. B. Duncombe, Claudia Logan, Julian Robertson, and Seret Scott. The production has sets by Dustin Wills, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Masha Tsimring, and sound by Christopher Darbassie. Victoria Whooper is the Stage Manager.
When some trifling citizens storm a renowned cultural center where they're not meant to be, all hell breaks loose. Wigs go flying. Wounds get opened. An archive explodes. Will the audience make it out alive? Abolition takes on fresh meaning in SIX CHARACTERS, Phillip Howze's new play on power, belonging, and the institutions we build.
