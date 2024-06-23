Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SIX CHARACTERS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, June 18, cast, creatives and crew members gathered for the first rehearsal of the LCT production of SIX CHARACTERS, a new play by Phillip Howze directed by Dustin Wills. The world premiere begins performances on Saturday, July 13 and opens on Monday, July 29 at the Claire Tow Theater.

Check out photos below!

SIX CHARACTERS features CG, Will Cobbs, Seven F. B. Duncombe, Claudia Logan, Julian Robertson, and Seret Scott. The production has sets by Dustin Wills, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Masha Tsimring, and sound by Christopher Darbassie. Victoria Whooper is the Stage Manager.

When some trifling citizens storm a renowned cultural center where they're not meant to be, all hell breaks loose. Wigs go flying. Wounds get opened. An archive explodes. Will the audience make it out alive? Abolition takes on fresh meaning in SIX CHARACTERS, Phillip Howze's new play on power, belonging, and the institutions we build.