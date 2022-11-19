Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& Juliet
Click Here for More on & Juliet

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with the Cast of & JULIET!

& Juliet is currently running at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Nov. 19, 2022  

The highly anticipated new musical, & Juliet, is now officially open on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

See photos of the cast as they celebrate opening night below!

The full company of & Juliet includes Brandon Antonio (Broadway Debut), Michael Iván Carrier (Broadway Debut), Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane (Broadway Debut), Alaina Vi Maderal (Broadway Debut), Daniel J. Maldonado (Broadway Debut), Joe Moeller (Broadway Debut), Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael (Broadway Debut), Matt Raffy (Broadway Debut), Tiernan Tunnicliffe (Broadway Debut) and Rachel Webb (Broadway Debut). They join the previously announced cast members Lorna Courtney, making her Broadway principal debut as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' (Broadway Debut), Melanie La Barrie as 'Angelique' (who makes her Broadway debut reprising the role she originated in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo (Broadway Debut), and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois' (Broadway Debut).

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Photo Credit: Bruce Gilikas

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker and Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker and Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney, Max Martin and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney and Eva Price

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Max Martin

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Max Martin

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan and Melanie La Barrie

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan and Melanie La Barrie

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe, David West Read and Stark Sands

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe, David West Read and Stark Sands

& Juliet
Luke Sheppard and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Stark Sands

& Juliet
Stark Sands

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Philippe Arroyo

& Juliet
Philippe Arroyo

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Luke Sheppard

& Juliet
Bobby "Pocket"Horner and Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Bobby "Pocket" Horner and Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
David West Read and Stark Sands

& Juliet
Megan Kane and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Bill Sherman and Autumn Zitani

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie and Keala Settle

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie and Keala Settle

& Juliet
Brandon Antonio

& Juliet
Brandon Antonio

& Juliet
Veronica Otim

& Juliet
Veronica Otim

& Juliet
Bobby "Pocket" Horner

& Juliet
Bobby "Pocket" Horner

& Juliet
Brittany Nicholas

& Juliet
Brittany Nicholas

& Juliet
Daniel J. Maldonado

& Juliet
Daniel J. Maldonado

& Juliet
Megan Kane

& Juliet
Megan Kane

& Juliet
Michael Ivan Carrier

& Juliet
Michael Ivan Carrier

& Juliet
Jasmine Rafael

& Juliet
Jasmine Rafael

& Juliet
Virgil Gadson

& Juliet
Virgil Gadson

& Juliet
Joomin Hwang

& Juliet
Joomin Hwang

& Juliet
Joomin Hwang

& Juliet
Nicholas Edwards

& Juliet
Nicholas Edwards

& Juliet
Joe Moeller

& Juliet
Joe Moeller

& Juliet
Matt Raffy

& Juliet
Matt Raffy

& Juliet
Matt Raffy

& Juliet
Nico DeJesus

& Juliet
Nico DeJesus

& Juliet
Rachel Webb

& Juliet
Rachel Webb

& Juliet
Tiernan Tunnicliffe

& Juliet
Tiernan Tunnicliffe

& Juliet
Alaina Vi Maderal

& Juliet
Alaina Vi Maderal

& Juliet
Luke Sheppard and Greg Herst

& Juliet
Luke Sheppard and Greg Herst

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker and Evan Kinnane

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker and Evan Kinnane

& Juliet
Annie Murphy and David West Read

& Juliet
Stark Sands and Gemma Clarke

& Juliet
Adam Krauthamer and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Adam Krauthamer and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Ben Rappaport and Megan Kane

& Juliet
Ben Rappaport and Megan Kane

& Juliet
Ben Rappaport, Megan Kane and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie and mom Dr. Joan Pedro

& Juliet
Stark Sands and Charl Brown

& Juliet
Lauren Charles, Dr. Joan Pedro, Melanie La Barrie, Martin Phillips and Lisa Hudson

& Juliet
Annie Murphy and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Annie Murphy and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Annie Murphy and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Keala Settle

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Keala Settle

& Juliet
Julianne Hough and Matt Raffy

& Juliet
Julianne Hough and Matt Raffy

& Juliet
Spotify's Aaron Buckingham, Jasmine Byrne and Jules Parker

& Juliet
Jessica Phillips and Dr. Troy Pittman

& Juliet
Annie Murphy and Mary Hollis Inboden

& Juliet
Jacob Yates, Maria Im and Zachary Booth

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Doris Sandberg

& Juliet
Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
CUT THIS




Related Stories
Video: & JULIET Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Photo
Video: & JULIET Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
The highly anticipated new musical, & Juliet, is now officially open on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we are taking you behind the scenes in this video!
Photos: & JULIET Opening Night Brings Out Broadway And Pop Royalty! Photo
Photos: & JULIET Opening Night Brings Out Broadway And Pop Royalty!
The & Juliet red carpet attracted a unique mixture of pop culture and Broadway icons including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy, Tony-nominees Jesse Mueller and Keala Settle, *NSYNC's JC Chazes and the man of the hour himself, Max Martin. See photos from the celebration!
Photos: Go Inside & JULIET Opening Night Curtain Call Photo
Photos: Go Inside & JULIET Opening Night Curtain Call
Check out photos from the opening night curtain call of & Juliet on Broadway. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' and many more.
Review Roundup: & JULIET Brings The Music of Max Martin To Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: & JULIET Brings The Music of Max Martin To Broadway
The highly anticipated new musical & Juliet opens tonight on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). Read the reviews!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: & JULIET Opening Night Brings Out Broadway And Pop Royalty!Photos: & JULIET Opening Night Brings Out Broadway And Pop Royalty!
November 18, 2022

The & Juliet red carpet attracted a unique mixture of pop culture and Broadway icons including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy, Tony-nominees Jesse Mueller and Keala Settle, *NSYNC's JC Chazes and the man of the hour himself, Max Martin. See photos from the celebration!
Photos: Go Inside & JULIET Opening Night Curtain CallPhotos: Go Inside & JULIET Opening Night Curtain Call
November 18, 2022

Check out photos from the opening night curtain call of & Juliet on Broadway. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' and many more.
Photos: CAMP SIEGFRIED Celebrates Opening Night Off-BroadwayPhotos: CAMP SIEGFRIED Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway
November 16, 2022

See photos from opening night of The New York Premiere of CAMP SIEGFRIED, the new play from Tony Award-nominee Bess Wohl.
Photos: Go Inside Sir Tim Rice's Caricature Unveiling at Sardi'sPhotos: Go Inside Sir Tim Rice's Caricature Unveiling at Sardi's
November 16, 2022

See photos of Tony, Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winning lyricist Sir Tim Rice joining the wall of drawings at Sardi’s! 
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY GalaPhotos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
November 15, 2022

See photos from the red carpet of Only Make Believe's BACK ON BROADWAY Annual Gala, hosted by John Oliver of HBO's Emmy Award Winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.