Photos: Get a First Look at Eddie Izzard's Solo HAMLET

Eddie Izzard’s solo Hamlet is opening on February 11th at the Greenwich House Theater. The production is adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell.



Hamlet is now in performances through Sunday, March 10th.



Eddie returns to New York following last year’s sold-out run of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews at Greenwich House and in London’s West End. Hamlet reunites Eddie with Selina and Mark who collaborated on Great Expectations. It is produced by WestBeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.



The design team is Tom Piper (set), Tyler Elich (lighting), Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta (costume stylists), and Didi Hopkins (Movement Director).