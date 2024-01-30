Photos: Get a First Look at Eddie Izzard's Solo HAMLET

Hamlet is now in performances through Sunday, March 10th.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 1 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 2 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 4 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

Hamlet Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Eddie Izzard’s solo Hamlet is opening on February 11th at the Greenwich House Theater. The production is adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell.
 
Hamlet is now in performances through Sunday, March 10th.
 
Eddie returns to New York following last year’s sold-out run of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews at Greenwich House and in London’s West End. Hamlet reunites Eddie with Selina and Mark who collaborated on Great Expectations. It is produced by WestBeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.
 
The design team is Tom Piper (set), Tyler Elich (lighting), Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta (costume stylists), and Didi Hopkins (Movement Director). 




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Eddie Izzard Gets Ready to Return to the Stage in HAMLET Photo
Photos: Eddie Izzard Gets Ready to Return to the Stage in HAMLET

Eddie Izzard is getting ready to take the New York stage this winter for six weeks only, playing 23 characters in William Shakespeare's Hamlet. Check out photos as Eddie readies the new production!

More Hot Stories For You

Ramin Karimloo, Chuck Cooper, Judy Kuhn & More Join Encores! TITANICRamin Karimloo, Chuck Cooper, Judy Kuhn & More Join Encores! TITANIC
MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2024 SeasonMY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2024 Season
Lillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final TimeLillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final Time
Ramin Karimloo Will Make Operatic Debut in Washington National Opera's SONGBIRDRamin Karimloo Will Make Operatic Debut in Washington National Opera's SONGBIRD

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SIX

Recommended For You