Photos: First Look at the Cast of COWL GIRL At Midtown Comics

Cowl Girl opens on Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

The call went out and she returned! Cowl Girl opens on Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. for a three-week run at downtown’s cutting-edge Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street.

Check out a first look at the cast at Midtown Comics below!

Playwright & Pop Culture Guru, Anna Capunay penned this enlightening and exhilarating tale of a young woman who retreats behind a superhero mask to fight the ultimate super-villain – the real world. Her secret identity is known only by her friends, Tabby and Jason, and the intriguing nephew of her arch-enemy, Alex.

Cowl Featuring Yessenia Rivas as Cowl Girl with Lily Randall, Azende Johnson, and Mike Pollock (the voice of Doctor Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise). Performances run through August 27. 

Photo Credit: Anna Capunay & Sean Pollock

