Photos: First Look at Tatiana Maslany & More in PRE-EXISTING CONDITION

Pre-Existing Condition, written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Maria Dizzia.Pre-Existing Condition is currently playing at the Connelly Theater in the intimate 60-seat Upstairs space and will run through August 3. The production opens tonight.

Pre-Existing Condition is a play exploring the challenges, shared community, and everyday indignities of learning to move forward after a life-altering, harmful relationship.



The production will star, in the rotating role of “A,” Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black") from June 18-June 20, Julia Chan (Uncle Vanya) from June 21-June 22, Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room) from June 24-July 2, Tony Award winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.) from July 3-July 6 and July 15-20, and Tavi Gevinson (“American Horror Story”) from July 24-August 3. Julia Chan will standby for the role of “A.”



The cast also includes Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight”), Dael Orlandersmith (Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Yellowman), Greg Keller (Alliance); with Raquel Chavez (Uncle Vanya) and Gregory Connors (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), understudies.



Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane) serves as Creative Consultant on the production. In addition to Ms. Kauffman, the creative team includes Louisa Thompson (A Simulacrum), Set Designer; Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (Stereophonic), Costume Designer; Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Enemy of the People, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Lighting Designer; Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (The Skin of Our Teeth), Sound Designer. Taylor Williams is Casting Director, Ashley-Rose Galligan is Production Stage Manager, Eric Nolan Mattingly is Assistant Stage Manager with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as General Management. Associate Producer is Joe Meyer. David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.



