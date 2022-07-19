Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Little Shop of Horrors
Photos: First Look at Rob McClure as 'Seymour' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

McClure stars alongside Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle and more.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Production photos have been released of Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Seymour, in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd Street).

McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical, Beetlejuice the Musical) stepped into the role on July 12, and stars in the musical alongside Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, and two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Peter and the Starcatcher) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Completing the current cast are Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Stuart Zagnit (Caroline, Or Change, Newsies) as Mushnik, Khalifa White (Caroline or Change, School of Rock Nat'l Tour) as Ronnette, Cristina Raé ("America's Got Talent") as Crystal, and Khadija Sankoh (Paper Mill Rising Star Nominee) as Chiffon. Rounding out the cast is Teddy Yudain, Weston Long, Michael Iannucci, Josh Daniel, Camryn Hampton, and Chelsea Turbin.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors had its world premiere at the WPA Theatre on May 6, 1982 and became an instant sensation, transferring Off-Broadway to the 299-seat Orpheum Theatre on July 27, 1982 - where it proceeded to run 2,209 performances over the next 5+ years; making it, at the time, the highest-grossing off-Broadway production ever. The musical, which won the 1983 Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Drama Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical, then catapulted into a global phenomenon with productions across the world and a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. In 2019, Little Shop of Horrors made its long-awaited return to its Off-Broadway roots, with the current hit revival directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), nabbing a Grammy nomination for its cast album, and winning seven major 2020 theater awards, including the Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical Revival.





