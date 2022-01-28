Photos: First Look at John Treacy Egan, Isabelle McCalla & More in CLUE

Paper Mill Playhouse is presenting Clue, directed by Casey Hushion (Paper Mill's A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits).The production will open this Sunday, January 30th and run through Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Check out photos below!

Paper Mill Playhouse is committed to a safe reopening and requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff and audiences over 12, as well as the wearing of face coverings for all staff and audiences in the theater and lobbies. For the complete and latest protocols please visit https://papermill.org/reopening-guidelines/



Clue features John Treacy Egan (Oliver! at Paper Mill, My Fair Lady on Broadway) as Colonel Mustard, Donna English (Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast at Paper Mill; Nice Work If You Can Get It on Broadway) as Mrs. White, Kathy Fitzgerald (The Producers, Wicked on Broadway) as Mrs. Peacock, Sarah Hollis (Paper Mill debut, King Charles III at Pasadena Playhouse) as Miss Scarlet, Kolby Kindle (Paper Mill debut, Waitress national tour) as Cop & Others, Michael Kostroff (Lend Me a Tenor, The Producers at Paper Mill) as Professor Plum, Alex Mandell (Paper Mill debut, The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway) as Mr. Green, Isabelle McCalla (Beehive at Paper Mill, The Prom on Broadway) as Yvette, Mark Price (The Producers at Paper Mill, Mary Poppins on Broadway) as Wadsworth, Hazel Anne Raymundo (Paper Mill debut, Pacific Overtures on Broadway) as Cook & Others, and Graham Stevens (Paper Mill debut, In Transit on Broadway) as Mr. Boddy & Others. Understudies are Pamela Bob (Hand to God, Gentlemen's Guide... on Broadway), Jamie LaVerdiere (The Baker's Wife at Paper Mill, The Producers on Broadway), Alanna Saunders (Paper Mill debut, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway), and Jeff Skowron (Paper Mill debut, Enron on Broadway). Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021-2022 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.



Getting its Paper Mill production after a postponement in the fall of 2020, murder and blackmail are back on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble for a dinner party at Boddy Manor. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro game, this farce-meets-murder-mystery is bloody good fun.



Clue, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn (My Cousin Vinny, Nuns on the Run), is written by Sandy Rustin (Paper Mill's recent production of A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits) with additional material by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster (Urinetown and Little Shop of Horrors on Broadway) and Eric Price (The Violet Hour, Radioactive). Based on the Paramount Motion Piction and the Hasbro Board Game, Clue features original music by Michael Holland (Godspell on Broadway).



The production features scenic design by Lee Savage (The Lightning Thief on Broadway), costume design by Jen Caprio (Songs for a New World, Beehive at Paper Mill), lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway), sound design by Matt Kraus (A Jolly Holiday, Songs for a New World at Paper Mill), hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas (A Jolly Holiday, Songs for a New World at Paper Mill), and casting by Binder Casting and JZ Casting. Rick Sordelet (Tina, The Lion King on Broadway) serves as fight director/intimacy consultant and production stage manager is Jill Gold (Wicked, City of Angels national tours).



Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions. New this year, Paper Mill Prologues and Director's Viewpoint will be available to all ticket buyers on the Paper Mill Playhouse mobile app. A Q&A with the cast will be held Saturday, February 19 following the matinee.



Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org. All major credit cards accepted. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 30% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may order $20 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office on the day of the performance. Subscription packages are also available starting at just $114.



As an additional comfort for Clue ticket holders, this production will be available for live streaming on select dates.



Paper Mill Playhouse offers award-winning access programs and services, including an audio-described performance on February 19 & 20 at 1:30 (a sensory seminar for the blind is held at noon) and an open-captioned performance on Sunday, February 20 at 7:00 PM. Braille and large-print programs and assistive listening devices are available. American Sign Language interpreted performances will resume in 2022; more information will be available soon.



Programs, dates, and artists are subject to change.