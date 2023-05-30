Photos: First Look at GREY HOUSE on Broadway

Grey House celebrates its opening tonight, but reviews will be held until Thursday, June 1.

The first production of the new Broadway season is here! Grey House celebrates its Broadway opening tonight, May 30, at the Lyceum Theatre. BroadwayWorld has learned that reviews will be held until Thursday, June 1 at 8pm, allowing time for critics to attend a performance featuring the full Broadway cast.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below.

Grey House by Levi Holloway, is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.




RELATED STORIES

Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Photo
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE

Previews are officially underway for the first new show of the 22023/24 season! Grey House officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) and they've been expecting you...

Photos: First Look at GREY HOUSE on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at GREY HOUSE on Broadway

An all new photo has been released of the cast of Grey House, which is now playing on Broadway! Grey House is now in previews, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

Lottery/Rush Announced for GREY HOUSE on Broadway; Previews Begin Saturday Photo
Lottery/Rush Announced for GREY HOUSE on Broadway; Previews Begin Saturday

Producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens have announced the digital lottery and rush tickets policies for the New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Grey House will begin previews on Broadway on Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm.   

Get $49 Tickets to GREY HOUSE on Broadway Photo
Get $49 Tickets to GREY HOUSE on Broadway

Performances have officially begun for Grey House on Broadway and there has never been a better time to score discounted tickets for the first show of the new Broadway season!


Recommended For You