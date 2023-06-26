Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut

There's a serious case of stage fright happening this summer at the Lyceum Theatre... and it's not afflicting the actors onstage. Audiences at Broadway's Grey House are getting chills and thrills served to them eight times a week and one of the culprits is Millicent Simmonds.

Simmonds, who plays Bernie in the haunting new play, is making her Broadway debut, following acclaimed performances in A Quite Place and A Quiet Place Part II. "[This play] is everything that I love. It's dark, it's humorous," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's really brilliant, clever writing. It's like a psychological thriller, which is sort of the genre that I've been working in in the past, so I had to say yes to this project."

As a young, deaf actress, Millie is quick to admit that growing up, she did not see a lot of people like her onscreen. "There wasn't a strong role model to look up to. It's really indescribable- people looking up to me. I'm just doing my best to fulfill the role," she continued.

"I just want to see more possibilities- the inclusivity of more communities. Nothing is limited and I hope that I am inspiring people to live their dream. You can be on Broadway. If I can do it, you can do it!"

