Sophia Anne Caruso Joins GREY HOUSE 'Show & Hell' Post-Show Q&A This Week

Grey House is inviting audiences to attend the show’s special “Show & Hell” nights at the Lyceum Theatre. Following select performances, audience members are invited to stay for a post-show conversation to discuss and share thoughts and theories about the play. This Thursday, June 29, the post-show conversation will feature special guest Sophia Anne Caruso. Previous “Show & Hell” special guests have included Levi Holloway (Playwright), MatPat (Producer & Internet personality) and Ricky J. Duarte (Rue Morgue). Following this Thursday, the next two “Show & Hell” nights will be Thursday, July 13 and Thursday, July 20 with special guests to join those conversations as well… after all, you never know who may come knocking.

Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello stars Laurie Metcalf as “Raleigh,” Tatiana Maslany as “Max,” Paul Sparks as “Henry,” Sophia Anne Caruso as “Marlow,” Millicent Simmonds as “Bernie,” Cyndi Coyne as “The Ancient,” Colby Kipnes as “Squirrel,” Alyssa Emily Marvin as “A1656,” and Eamon Patrick O’Connell as “The Boy.” Understudies include: Winsome Brown, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Claire Karpen, Daniel Reece, Erin Rosenfeld and Luca Thomas.

The creative team includes three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Emmy nominee Rudy Mance (Costume Design), seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Ellenore Scott (Movement Consultant), Obie Award winner Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger), Andrew Morrill (Director of Artistic Sign Language), Katie Gell & Robert Pickens (Wig & Hair Design), Christina Grant (Makeup Design) and David Caparelliotis (Casting).

Grey House’s official opening date was Tuesday, June 6 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder. Two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (A Doll’s House, Part 2) stars in this first-of-its-kind Broadway experience, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”), Emmy nominee Paul Sparks (“House of Cards”), Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (School For Good And Evil), and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place), with direction by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (The Humans, Wicked), and written by Levi Holloway.

Grey House on Broadway is produced by Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens, and co-produced by Haley Swindal, M. Kilburg Reedy, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Chris Aniello, Peter Askin, Excelsior Entertainment, Grace Street Creative Group, Willette Klausner, MatPat & Stephanie Patrick, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Eric Passmore, Seriff Productions, The Shubert Organization, Wild Oak Media, Salman Al-Rashid/Jamie deRoy, Richard Batchelder/Haffner-Wright Theatricals, Morris Berchard/Ken & Mady Kades, BlumeSilver Productions/Carmen A. Quiñones, Burba Hayes/Gary DiMauro, Burnt Umber Productions/Barbara Freitag, JAS Theatricals Limited/Robson Entertainment, John Gore Organization/HunterJohnsonXpedition, Peter May/Silva Theatrical Group and PazWaldorf Productions/PutrinoSnowdon Productions.

Tickets for Grey House are currently on sale through September 3, 2023.