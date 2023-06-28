Sophia Anne Caruso Joins GREY HOUSE 'Show & Hell' Post-Show Q&A This Week

This Thursday, June 29, the post-show conversation will feature special guest Sophia Anne Caruso.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 4 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!

Sophia Anne Caruso Joins GREY HOUSE 'Show & Hell' Post-Show Q&A This Week

Grey House is inviting audiences to attend the show’s special “Show & Hell” nights at the Lyceum Theatre.  Following select performances, audience members are invited to stay for a post-show conversation to discuss and share thoughts and theories about the play. This Thursday, June 29, the post-show conversation will feature special guest Sophia Anne Caruso. Previous “Show & Hell” special guests have included Levi Holloway (Playwright), MatPat (Producer & Internet personality) and Ricky J. Duarte (Rue Morgue).  Following this Thursday, the next two “Show & Hell” nights will be Thursday, July 13 and Thursday, July 20 with special guests to join those conversations as well… after all, you never know who may come knocking.   

Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello stars Laurie Metcalf as “Raleigh,” Tatiana Maslany as “Max,” Paul Sparks as “Henry,” Sophia Anne Caruso as “Marlow,” Millicent Simmonds as “Bernie,” Cyndi Coyne as “The Ancient,” Colby Kipnes as “Squirrel,” Alyssa Emily Marvin as “A1656,” and Eamon Patrick O’Connell as “The Boy.”  Understudies include: Winsome Brown, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Claire Karpen, Daniel Reece, Erin Rosenfeld and Luca Thomas.

The creative team includes three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Emmy nominee Rudy Mance (Costume Design), seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Ellenore Scott (Movement Consultant), Obie Award winner Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger), Andrew Morrill (Director of Artistic Sign Language), Katie Gell & Robert Pickens (Wig & Hair Design), Christina Grant (Makeup Design) and David Caparelliotis (Casting).

Grey House’s official opening date was Tuesday, June 6 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder. Two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (A Doll’s House, Part 2) stars in this first-of-its-kind Broadway experience, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”), Emmy nominee Paul Sparks (“House of Cards”), Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (School For Good And Evil), and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place), with direction by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (The Humans, Wicked), and written by Levi Holloway.

Grey House on Broadway is produced by Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens, and co-produced by Haley Swindal, M. Kilburg Reedy, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Chris Aniello, Peter Askin, Excelsior Entertainment, Grace Street Creative Group, Willette Klausner, MatPat & Stephanie Patrick, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Eric Passmore, Seriff Productions, The Shubert Organization, Wild Oak Media, Salman Al-Rashid/Jamie deRoy, Richard Batchelder/Haffner-Wright Theatricals, Morris Berchard/Ken & Mady Kades, BlumeSilver Productions/Carmen A. Quiñones, Burba Hayes/Gary DiMauro, Burnt Umber Productions/Barbara Freitag, JAS Theatricals Limited/Robson Entertainment, John Gore Organization/HunterJohnsonXpedition, Peter May/Silva Theatrical Group and PazWaldorf Productions/PutrinoSnowdon Productions.

Tickets for Grey House are currently on sale through September 3, 2023.

 




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Photo
Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut

There's a serious case of stage fright happening this summer at the Lyceum Theatre... and it's not afflicting the actors onstage. Audiences at Broadway's Grey House are getting chills and thrills served to them eight times a week and one of the culprits is Millicent Simmonds. In this video, watch as we chat with Millie about her debut!

2
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

Thrills and chills were abound earlier this week on 45th Street as Grey House, the first show of the 2023/24 Broadway season celebrated its opening night and now the reviews are rolling in! See what the critics had to say below!

3
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway

Thrills and chills were abound earlier this week on 45th Street as Grey House, the first show of the 2023/24 Broadway season celebrated its opening night. BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch is taking you inside the big night in this video!

4
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

They've been expecting you... Take a look at new items from Grey House in our theatre shop, including the Grey House Wooden Keychain, the Morse Code Hoodie, and many more. 

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Grey House Morse Code Hoodie Grey House Morse Code Hoodie
Grey House Logo Tote Grey House Logo Tote
Grey House Unisex Logo Tee Grey House Unisex Logo Tee
Grey House Wooden Keychain Grey House Wooden Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors With MUSE and MAESTRAWICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors With MUSE and MAESTRA
Photos & Video: See Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell & More at The Actors' Equity Foundation Awards CeremonyPhotos & Video: See Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell & More at The Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Ceremony
Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn ProductionPhotos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy CenterStroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You