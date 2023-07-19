GREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This Month

Grey House on Broadway will play its final performance on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

“We are enormously grateful and proud to have brought Grey House to Broadway,” say producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens. “Under the brilliant direction of Joe Mantello, Levi Holloway's stunning play keeps everyone on the edge of their seat. The cast, crew, and creative team are nothing short of extraordinary. We are particularly pleased that so many of our audience members got to experience a Broadway show for the first time, as they are the theatregoers of the future.”

The critically acclaimed first-of-its-kind Broadway experience by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, stars two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

Grey House also features Cyndi Coyne, Colby Kipnes, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Eamon Patrick O’Connell. Understudies include Winsome Brown, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Claire Karpen, Daniel Reece, Erin Rosenfeld, and Luca Thomas.

Following the performance on Thursday, July 20, audiences are invited to stay for a “Show & Hell” conversation with special guest Paul Sparks to discuss his thoughts and theories about Grey House. Previous “Show & Hell” guests include actors Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds, playwright Levi Holloway, producer & internet personality MatPat, and Rue Morgue Magazine critic Ricky J. Duarte.

Grey House began preview performances on Saturday, April 29, and officially opened on Tuesday, June 6 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

The creative team includes three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Emmy nominee Rudy Mance (Costume Design), seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Ellenore Scott (Movement Consultant), Obie Award winner Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger), Andrew Morrill (Director of Artistic Sign Language), Katie Gell & Robert Pickens (Wig & Hair Design), Christina Grant (Makeup Design), and David Caparelliotis (Casting).

Grey House on Broadway is produced by Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens, and co-produced by Haley Swindal, M. Kilburg Reedy, Eric Passmore, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, Jay Alix+Una Jackman, Chris Aniello, Peter Askin, Excelsior Entertainment, Susan Goulet, Grace Street Creative Group, Willette Klausner, MatPat+Stephanie Patrick, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Seriff Productions, The Shubert Organization, Wild Oak Media, Salman Al-Rashid/Jamie deRoy, Richard Batchelder/Haffner-Wright Theatricals, Morris Berchard/Ken+Mady Kades, BlumeSilver Productions/ Carmen A. Quiñones, Burba Hayes/Gary DiMauro, Burnt Umber Productions/Barbara Freitag, JAS Theatricals Limited/ Robson Entertainment, John Gore Organization/HunterJohnsonXpedition, Peter May/Silva Theatrical Group, Paz Joeyen-Waldorf Productions/MAGR Productions, and Roy Putrino/Ted Snowdon.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Grey House are available at online 212.239.6200 or at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office. Ticket prices range from $49.00 – $199.00 (including $2 facility fee).

Digital Lottery: The Telecharge digital lottery provides theatregoers access to affordable tickets. Patrons may enter the Grey House lottery from 12am to 3pm one day before the performance. Winners drawn at 9am and 3pm may purchase up to two tickets for $43 each (+ $2 facility fee + $5 service charge) and have six hours to claim. The lottery can be accessed here.

Rush Tickets: Rush tickets are available in person, day of performance when the box office opens (10am on Monday through Saturday, and 12pm on Sunday). Tickets are $35, 2 per person and locations are at the discretion of the box office.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

The performance schedule for Grey House is: Monday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

The world premiere of Grey House was developed and produced by A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago, Illinois in 2019, directed by Shade Murray, and went on to win three Jeff Awards, including for Best New Work in 2020.