Photos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED on Broadway

Beginning tomorrow, March 7, Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre. Tony Award-nominee John Dossett will take over the role of The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, last seen on Broadway in Girl from the North Country, will assume the role of Nessarose, and William Youmans, the original Dr. Dillamond, will reprise his role and return to the halls of Shiz University. They join a cast which includes Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, James D. Gish as Fiyero, and Michael Wartella as Boq.
The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."
With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Cynthia Erivo, who is starring as Elphaba in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, recently talked about what fans can expect from the movie, how it differs from the stage production, and more.
See photos of P!NK visiting Wicked on Broadway!
Get a first look at McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda in WICKED on Broadway! Her first performance at the Gershwin Theater will be Tuesday February 14.
