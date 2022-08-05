Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl Revival
Photos: FUNNY GIRL Star Lea Michele Arrives At the August Wilson Theatre

Lea shared her real-life arrival alongside photos of her Glee alter-ego, Rachel Berry, achieving the same "dream come true" in the hit musical series. 

Aug. 5, 2022  

This afternoon, Lea Michele took to her Instagram to share photos of her first trip to the August Wilson Theatre, the home of the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Check out her photos here!

Michele is slated to begin performances as Fanny Brice on September 6, alongside Tovah Feldshuh who will take over for Jane Lynch in the role of Rosie Brice. Fanny Brice standby, Julie Benko, will perform the role on Thursdays throughout Michele's run.

Michele is often credited as reintroducing the show to an entire generation of musical theatre fans due to her Glee character Rachel Berry's series-long obsession with the show's original star, Barbra Streisand.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, "Glee." She has also been seen on Broadway in Spring Awakening, Ragtime, and Fiddler on the Roof.




