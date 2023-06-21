Photos: Ellie Kemper Joins the Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Kemper appears as a special guest star through Sunday June 25.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ellie Kemper joins the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong as a special guest star for performances beginning Tuesday June 20 through Sunday June 25. She appears in the role of Francis, a member of the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ who portrays The Narrator in Peter Pan.

Check out photos from her first performance yesterday below!

Ellie Kemper will next be seen starring in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Happiness for Beginners. She was seen most recently as co-host of “The Great American Baking Show” opposite Zach Cherry on the Roku Channel. Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, judges from the original British version, also took part in the series. Prior to that, she starred in the Disney+ feature Home Sweet Home Alone opposite Rob Delaney. Ellie starred in the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special” which was released in Spring 2020 as a conclusion to Tina Fey & Robert Carlock’s half-hour comedy for Netflix, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” She has received two Emmy nominations and two Screen Actor Guild nominations for her performance as Kimmy. Ellie portrayed ‘Erin Hannon’ on NBC's “The Office.” Kemper first gained attention with her one-woman show, "Feeling Sad/Mad with Ellie Kemper," at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. She co-starred in Bridesmaids(Universal) and has also appeared in 21 Jump Street (Sony), Identity Thief (Universal), They Came Together (Lionsgate) and Somewhere (Focus Features). Ellie has written for GQ, Esquire, McSweeney's, The Onion, and The New Yorker, and her book of essays, My Squirrel Days, was published in 2018.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 



Recommended For You