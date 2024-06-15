Photos: EL MAGO POP, AKA Antonio Diaz, Receives Guinness World Record

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just yesterday in New York City, world renowned magician Antonio Diaz aka “El Mago Pop” received a Guinness World Record for highest weekly gross of a solo show on Broadway, recognizing his historic run at the Barrymore Theatre in August 2023.

On hand to give him the award was official adjudicator Andy Glass from the Guinness World Records. With this record, he surpasses Bruce Springsteen!

Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain’s highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz’s alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz’s Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries. He is the youngest magician to ever have a show on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski