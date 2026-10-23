Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' #RedBuckets to Return to Broadway

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' iconic #RedBuckets will return to theaters on Broadway, Off-Broadway and across the country tonight, October 23, 2026, kicking off the organization's six-week Fall Fundraising Season. A beloved Broadway tradition spanning decades, this in-theater fundraising campaign brings together the theater community, fans and volunteers in a shared commitment to sharing lifesaving support with those who need it most.

Every dollar dropped in #RedBuckets translates into tangible care, providing meals, medication, healthcare and hope to 494 service organizations supported by Broadway Cares nationwide- in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.

This season of giving will culminate in an all-new Broadway Cares event. More information regarding this inaugural Broadway Cares event will be announced in the coming days.

Kicking off the fall fundraising season this weekend are Broadway's & Juliet, The Book of Mormon, Buena Vista Social Club, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Oh, Mary!, The Outsiders, The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon!, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Wicked; Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors and The Play That Goes Wrong; and the national tours of Beauty and the Beast, Buena Vista Social Club, Hamilton - Angelica, The Lion King - Rafiki, Maybe Happy Ending, Oh, Mary!, Operation Mincemeat, The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music and Wicked.

Next week, more shows join in the fundraising: Broadway's Aladdin, The Great Gatsby, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Operation Mincemeat, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Six and Stranger Things: The First Shadow; and the national tours of Hell's Kitchen, Mamma Mia! and The Notebook. Additional Broadway, Off-Broadway and national tours will join in the coming weeks.

Broadway Cares' signature Red Buckets appear bi-annually in theaters on Broadway and around the country for six-week fundraising periods in the spring and fall. This year's Fall Fundraising Campaign continues through Sunday, December 6, 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 11 Hrs 31 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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