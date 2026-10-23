Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' #RedBuckets to Return to Broadway
Kicking off the fall fundraising season this weekend are Broadway's & Juliet, The Book of Mormon, Buena Vista Social Club, and more.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' iconic #RedBuckets will return to theaters on Broadway, Off-Broadway and across the country tonight, October 23, 2026, kicking off the organization's six-week Fall Fundraising Season. A beloved Broadway tradition spanning decades, this in-theater fundraising campaign brings together the theater community, fans and volunteers in a shared commitment to sharing lifesaving support with those who need it most.
Every dollar dropped in #RedBuckets translates into tangible care, providing meals, medication, healthcare and hope to 494 service organizations supported by Broadway Cares nationwide- in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.
This season of giving will culminate in an all-new Broadway Cares event. More information regarding this inaugural Broadway Cares event will be announced in the coming days.
Kicking off the fall fundraising season this weekend are Broadway's & Juliet, The Book of Mormon, Buena Vista Social Club, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Oh, Mary!, The Outsiders, The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon!, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Wicked; Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors and The Play That Goes Wrong; and the national tours of Beauty and the Beast, Buena Vista Social Club, Hamilton - Angelica, The Lion King - Rafiki, Maybe Happy Ending, Oh, Mary!, Operation Mincemeat, The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music and Wicked.
Next week, more shows join in the fundraising: Broadway's Aladdin, The Great Gatsby, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Operation Mincemeat, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Six and Stranger Things: The First Shadow; and the national tours of Hell's Kitchen, Mamma Mia! and The Notebook. Additional Broadway, Off-Broadway and national tours will join in the coming weeks.
Broadway Cares' signature Red Buckets appear bi-annually in theaters on Broadway and around the country for six-week fundraising periods in the spring and fall. This year's Fall Fundraising Campaign continues through Sunday, December 6, 2026.
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