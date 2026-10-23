Stage Mag Spotlight: Queer Artists & Players' URINETOWN

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Queer Artists & Players' production of Urinetown! Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Queer Artists & Players' Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience.

Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, website, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program.

Following general information about the production, Queer Artists & Players's Stage Mag begins with a content warning for audiences.

The organization also linked to their Instagram to give audiences easy access to stay updated with future productions and programming after the performance. To see what's next, they can also add their email to join the newsletter.

Since Urinetown requires a big cast, Stage Mag has plenty of room for actor bios and cast lists. The Stage Mag allows for a full cast list and headshot grid, providing easy access for who's who in the musical.

For audiences to get to know the cast further, the Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, including the cast and creative team, through biographies. The cast can then share more about themselves with biographies, which allows the performers to share their past experiences.

Since the program is digital, there is no limit to how long the biographies can be. In addition to the traditional layout, Stage Mag also allows cast members to link their social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter.

The Stage Mag includes a special Guestbook, where audiences can leave positive messages for cast and crew members. The messages will later be on display at the bottom of the Stage Mag.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

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