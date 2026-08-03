HADESTOWN Becomes Highest Grossing Live Show Capture

Hadestown: The Musical has officially become the highest grossing live capture of all time, surpassing Hamilton. Hadestown grossed $2 million in week 2 on 1,567 screens, for a total of $18.2 million.

In it's opening week, BroadwayWorld previously reported that Hadestown: The Musical became the biggest box office opening for a live show capture. Hadestown brought in $10.2 million in its opening weekend, during which the film played in 1,949 locations. Hamilton brought in $10.1 million in September 2025.

Following its world premiere at Tribeca Festival earlier this summer, the live theater capture of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hadestown, shot in the West End last year, was officially released in North America beginning July 24.

Filmed in London by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound, Hadestown: The Musical features the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company: Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields’ Tony Award-winning turn as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Patrick Page as Hades.

Photo credit: Crosswalk and LD Entertainment

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