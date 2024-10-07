News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Colman Domingo, Carrie Coon, & More Attend BAFTA North America's New York Tea Party

The event was in conjunction with the New York Film Festival.

By: Oct. 07, 2024
On Sunday, October 6, BAFTA hosted its inaugural New York Tea Party at The Pierre New York, A Taj Hotel, in conjunction with the New York Film Festival.

The event celebrated emerging and established talent and groundbreaking film and television in the vibrant cultural hub of New York City. BAFTA North America is a not-for-profit organization focused on championing creativity, opportunity, and social change for all through the transformative power of film, games and television. 

Industry professionals, creators and talent attended the event, including Daniel Craig, Kieran Culkin, Colman Domingo, Keegan-Michael Key, Natasha Lyonne, Patricia Clarkson, Carrie Coon, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Mike Leigh. See photos below! 

Photo Credits: Mike Coppola/Dimitrios Kambouris/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA

Jharrel Jerome and Kieran Culkin

Denyce Graves

Olga Modlinska

Polina Nioly

Jharrel Jerome

Anooya Swamy

Joyce Pierpoline, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Patricia Clarkson, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Patricia Clarkson, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig

Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Joyce Pierpoline

Kaushal Krishnan

Joyce Pierpoline and Courtney LaBarge Bell

Carrie Coon and Ella Hunt

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne

Kieran Culkin and Natasha Lyonne

Carrie Coon

Jason Weinberg, Noma Dumezweni, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Carrie Preston and Alysia Reiner

Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson and Colman Domingo

Patricia Clarkson and Colman Domingo

Mike Leigh

Susanne Simpson

Ella Hunt

Tuwaine Barrett

Georgina Lowe

Katia Maguire

Carla Gutierrez

Chai Vasarhelyi

Pascal Bertinet

Francis Hellyer

Tammy Haddad and Tara Grace

Josh Rivera

Kaushal Krishnan

Irene Taylor

Raul Domingo

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Allegra Harris and Jared Harris

Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Jared Harris, and Allegra Harris

Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key

Alysia Reiner




