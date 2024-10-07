Photos: Colman Domingo, Carrie Coon, & More Attend BAFTA North America's New York Tea Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, October 6, BAFTA hosted its inaugural New York Tea Party at The Pierre New York, A Taj Hotel, in conjunction with the New York Film Festival.

The event celebrated emerging and established talent and groundbreaking film and television in the vibrant cultural hub of New York City. BAFTA North America is a not-for-profit organization focused on championing creativity, opportunity, and social change for all through the transformative power of film, games and television.

Industry professionals, creators and talent attended the event, including Daniel Craig, Kieran Culkin, Colman Domingo, Keegan-Michael Key, Natasha Lyonne, Patricia Clarkson, Carrie Coon, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Mike Leigh. See photos below!

Photo Credits: Mike Coppola/Dimitrios Kambouris/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA