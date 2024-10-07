Photos: Colman Domingo, Carrie Coon, & More Attend BAFTA North America's New York Tea Party

The event was in conjunction with the New York Film Festival.
On Sunday, October 6, BAFTA hosted its inaugural New York Tea Party at The Pierre New York, A Taj Hotel, in conjunction with the New York Film Festival.
The event celebrated emerging and established talent and groundbreaking film and television in the vibrant cultural hub of New York City. BAFTA North America is a not-for-profit organization focused on championing creativity, opportunity, and social change for all through the transformative power of film, games and television.
Industry professionals, creators and talent attended the event, including Daniel Craig, Kieran Culkin, Colman Domingo, Keegan-Michael Key, Natasha Lyonne, Patricia Clarkson, Carrie Coon, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Mike Leigh. See photos below!
Photo Credits: Mike Coppola/Dimitrios Kambouris/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA
Jharrel Jerome and Kieran Culkin
Olga Modlinska
Polina Nioly
Jharrel Jerome
Anooya Swamy
Joyce Pierpoline, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Patricia Clarkson, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Patricia Clarkson, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon
Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Joyce Pierpoline
Kaushal Krishnan
Joyce Pierpoline and Courtney LaBarge Bell
Carrie Coon and Ella Hunt
Kieran Culkin and Natasha Lyonne
Jason Weinberg, Noma Dumezweni, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Carrie Preston and Alysia Reiner
Patricia Clarkson and Colman Domingo
Patricia Clarkson and Colman Domingo
Susanne Simpson
Ella Hunt
Tuwaine Barrett
Georgina Lowe
Katia Maguire
Carla Gutierrez
Chai Vasarhelyi
Pascal Bertinet
Francis Hellyer
Tammy Haddad and Tara Grace
Josh Rivera
Kaushal Krishnan
Raul Domingo
Allegra Harris and Jared Harris
Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Jared Harris, and Allegra Harris
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key
Videos