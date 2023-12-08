Photos: Cirque du Soleil Gives Sneak Peek of TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…

Get into the holiday spirit with a sneak peek at rehearsals for the holiday production ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil before its highly-anticipated return to The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Earlier this week, the artists of ‘Twas the Night Before… rehearsed the production ahead of the show’s opening night and BroadwayWorld was there

‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, which this year, celebrates it’s 200th anniversary. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil will run through December 28 at The Theater at MSG.

Photo Credit: Jonah Hale