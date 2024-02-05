Photos: Broadway at the GRAMMYs - See Annaleigh Ashford, Natasha Yvette Williams & More on the Red Carpet

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Some of Broadway's best hit the red carpet at the GRAMMYs last night.

Annaleigh Ashford, Josh Groban, Micaela Diamond, Liz Callaway, Kandi Burruss, and more hit the red carpet.

Newly-minted GRAMMY-winner Natasha Yvette Williams was also present, photographed as she took home a trophy for her work on the Some Like It Hot cast recording. Other nominees in the Best Musical Theater Album category included Shucked, Sweeney Todd, Kimberly Akimbo, and Parade.

Barrino is pictured performing her tribute to Tina Turner, which was introduced by The Color Purple producer Oprah Winfrey.

Check out other photos from the GRAMMYs here. Other winners at the GRAMMYs included Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, SZA, boygenius, and more. Check out the full list of winners here. You can watch the full broadcast on Paramount+. 

Check out the photos here:

Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban
Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban

Micaela Diamond
Micaela Diamond

NaTasha Yvette Williams
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Fantasia Barrino
Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino
Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino
Fantasia Barrino

Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford

Josh Groban
Josh Groban

Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright

Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway

Kandi Burruss
Kandi Burruss

Fantasia Barrino
Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino
Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino
Fantasia Barrino

Photos: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 



Michael Major

