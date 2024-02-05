Photos: Broadway at the GRAMMYs - See Annaleigh Ashford, Natasha Yvette Williams & More on the Red Carpet

Some of Broadway's best hit the red carpet at the GRAMMYs last night.

Annaleigh Ashford, Josh Groban, Micaela Diamond, Liz Callaway, Kandi Burruss, and more hit the red carpet.

Newly-minted GRAMMY-winner Natasha Yvette Williams was also present, photographed as she took home a trophy for her work on the Some Like It Hot cast recording. Other nominees in the Best Musical Theater Album category included Shucked, Sweeney Todd, Kimberly Akimbo, and Parade.

Photos: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.