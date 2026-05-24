Photos: Betty Gilpin Visits SIX on Broadway

Betty Gilpin spent part of her Saturday on Broadway, catching the matinee performance of Six on May 23, 2026, before posing backstage with the cast. Check out the photos below!

Gilpin, best known for her Emmy-nominated performance in GLOW, has built a wide-ranging career across television, film, and theater, with credits including Isn't It Romantic, Nurse Jackie, and The Hunt.

Most recently, she drew acclaim for her Broadway turn in Oh, Mary!, stepping into the role of Mary Todd Lincoln after creator and original star Cole Escola. Rather than imitate Escola's Tony-winning performance, Gilpin made the role distinctly her own during her limited run at the Lyceum Theatre. Her performance helped continue the production's momentum as one of Broadway's hottest tickets, with the hit comedy becoming known for its rotating lineup of celebrated performers taking on the role.



Betty Gilpin with Anna Uzele, Khaila Wilcoxon, Aiyana Smash, Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, and Olivia Donalson