Photos: Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper in TRIUMPH at The Public Theater
Caryl Churchill's new short play, directed by Saheem Ali, receives its joint world premiere in New York and London.
Get a first look at production photos of Triumph, a new short play by Caryl Churchill, featuring Annaleigh Ashford, Christopher Ryan Grant, and Joe Tapper at The Public Theater.
Directed by The Public's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali, the production receives its joint world premiere alongside a concurrent staging at London's Almeida Theatre.
Inspired by Suetonius's The Twelve Caesars, Triumph follows Iris, press secretary to the Roman emperors, in a story that brings ancient history into conversation with the present day.
The cast features Annaleigh Ashford as Iris, Christopher Ryan Grant as Rufus, and Joe Tapper as Marcus.
Presented in advance of the midterm elections, Triumph will pop up on select dates this fall before mainstage performances at The Public Theater.
The performances are free and open to the public, with advance reservations required.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
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