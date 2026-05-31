Caroline Bowman Joins Arts For Autism Benefit Concert at New Amsterdam Theatre

On June 22nd, 2026, Arts for Autism will arrive at the New Amsterdam Theatre – home of the blockbuster Aladdin – for the tenth annual concert featuring a constellation of Broadway performers alongside the stars of tomorrow – student performers from across the nation. Over the past decade, the concert has raised over $400,000, brought 1,491 students to perform on Broadway alongside 262 Broadway artists, and donated 51 grants to organizations that support people impacted by autism.

Broadway’s finest come out to support the event each year. This year's lineup includes the previously announced Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) as the host of the evening joined by Caroline Bowman (SMASH, Wicked), Charl Brown (Tony Nominee, Motown), Zachary Noah Piser (Maybe Happy Ending), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Vincent Jamal Hooper (The Lion King), Miki Abraham (Shucked), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Brynn Williams (SpongBob Squarepants), Katie Adams (Wicked), Amy Justman (Phantom of the Opera), Logan Epstein (Chess), and Michael Pesko (Just In Time).

Special guests for the night are the much anticipated cast of the Off-Broadway production of RENT by EPIC PLAYERS, the first ever majority neurodivergent cast of Rent. The full cast will join Arts for Autism with a special appearance to celebrate this milestone. EPIC Players is a neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists.

Tickets start at $69 and are on sale at the Arts for Autism website.

Under the stewardship of an advisory board, funds raised at the concert will be distributed in $1,000 to $5,000 grants to organizations that improve the lives of people impacted by autism. Grants applications must be received no later than September 1, 2025. For more information, visit: https://www.artsforautism.net/

Arts for Autism is a production of Educational Travel Adventures and The Broadway Project (formerly Believe NYC) – two organizations that educate and enrich the lives of young people through performance and travel opportunities. It is produced by Jacque Carnahan and Michael Holzer, directed by Natalie Malotke with musical direction by Paul Staroba.

About Educational Travel Adventures and The Broadway Project

Educational Travel Adventures (www.etadventures.com) and The Broadway Project (www.thebroadwayproject.org) enrich the lives of young people through arts workshops, master classes, professional performances and travel opportunities. Their goal is to provide experiences for aspiring young leaders and artists that promote growth and self-discovery through hands-on learning opportunities. There is no tool more powerful than seeing a classroom come to life, which is why Educational Travel Adventures and The Broadway Project strive to provide unique learning opportunities to meet specific educational goals.