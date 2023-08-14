Photos: Aaron Rodgers and Teammates Visit CHICAGO on Broadway

See photos of Rodgers with New York Jets teammates CJ Uzomah, Tim Boyle and Solomon Thomas at Chicago.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 1 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 3 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

Aaron Rodgers attended Chicago on Broadway with New York Jets teammates CJ Uzomah, Tim Boyle and Solomon Thomas.

See photos below!


Chicago is now the longest running show playing on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). 
 
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. 

Chicago
Aaron Rodgers with the cast of Chicago

Chicago
Aaron Rodgers with the cast of Chicago

Chicago
Aaron Rodgers with the cast of Chicago

Chicago
Aaron Rodgers with the cast of Chicago

Chicago
Tim Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Solomon Thomas & CJ Uzomah with the cast of Chicago

Chicago
Tim Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Solomon Thomas & CJ Uzomah with the cast of Chicago

Chicago
Tim Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Solomon Thomas & CJ Uzomah with the cast of Chicago

Chicago
Tim Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Solomon Thomas & CJ Uzomah with the cast of Chicago

Chicago
Tim Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Solomon Thomas & CJ Uzomah with the cast of Chicago

Chicago
Tim Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Solomon Thomas & CJ Uzomah with the cast of Chicago

Chicago
Tim Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Solomon Thomas & CJ Uzomah with the cast of Chicago




RELATED STORIES

1
CHICAGO on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
CHICAGO on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Chicago on Broadway. Check out all the details here!

2
Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Shows Legacy Of Razzle Photo
Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle

Last week, Museum of Broadway launched its latest special exhibit: ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO The Musical, celebrating Bob Fosse, Fred Ebb, and John Kander's timeless classic, currently the longest-running show on Broadway. Go inside the new exhibit with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, the show's producer Barry Weissler, and Museum of Broadway co-founder, Julie Boardman in new video from inside the museum.

3
Museum of Broadway Will Add a New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO Photo
Museum of Broadway Will Add a New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO

ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical, created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, will be a retrospective of CHICAGO's 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years.

4
dAmboise, Croman, Fouché, and More Will Return to CHICAGO This Month Photo
d'Amboise, Croman, Fouché, and More Will Return to CHICAGO This Month

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome back Charlotte d'Amboise as “Roxie Hart” on June 12 and Dylis Croman as “Roxie Hart,” Jennifer Fouché as “Matron Mama Morton,” Ryan Silverman as “Billy Flynn” and Evan Harrington as “Amos Hart” all beginning June 5, 2023.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Chicago Magnet Chicago Magnet
Chicago Lapel Pin Chicago Lapel Pin

More Hot Stories For You

Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Sets Record as the Most Successful Production in Goodman Theatre HistoryVideo: THE WHO'S TOMMY Sets Record as the Most Successful Production in Goodman Theatre History
Fatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on BroadwayFatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
Photos: Aaron Rodgers and Teammates Visit CHICAGO on BroadwayPhotos: Aaron Rodgers and Teammates Visit CHICAGO on Broadway
Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre & More Nominated for 2022-2023 Equity Jeff AwardsGoodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre & More Nominated for 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards

Videos

Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You