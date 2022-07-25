Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Strange Loop
Click Here for More on A Strange Loop

Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

The company celebrated with special cookies from 42nd Sweet by Marissa Gonzales.

Jul. 25, 2022  

The cast and crew of A STRANGE LOOP celebrated 100 performances at the Lyceum Theater over the weekend, Saturday July 23rd, with special cookies from 42nd Sweet by Marissa Gonzales.

Check out photos from their celebration below!

Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop opened April 26, to critical acclaim at the Lyceum Theater (149 W 45th St). The musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman, along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Tony Award nominee Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He is joined by Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5), with Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

A STRANGE LOOP won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Off-Broadway Alliance. Michael R. Jackson won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Strange Loop. Jaquel Spivey was awarded the Drama Desk Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and a Theatre World Award.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

A Strange Loop
A Strange Loop

A Strange Loop
A Strange Loop

A Strange Loop
A Strange Loop

A Strange Loop
A Strange Loop





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


Fairfield Halls Resident Company London Mozart Players Announce Details of 2022-23 Season
July 25, 2022

As Croydon looks forward to its year as London Borough of Culture in 2023-24, London Mozart Players (LMP) reveal their concerts in the 22/23 season at Fairfield Halls, where the orchestra is Resident.
New Production of 42nd STREET Will Open at Curve, Leicester in 2023
July 25, 2022

David Ian for Crossroads Live UK and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions present the Curve and Sadler's Wells production of the musical 42nd STREET, opening at Curve, Leicester on Wednesday 17 May 2023, where it will play until Saturday 3 June 2023, followed by a season at Sadler's Wells from Wednesday 7 June 2023 to Sunday 2 July 2023 ahead of a UK tour with touring dates to be announced soon.
De Stilte Will Present Family Show DO-RE-MI-KA-DO at This Year's Dance Umbrella
July 25, 2022

Dance Umbrella, London's annual international contemporary dance festival returns this October, featuring fun for all the family with the UK premiere of de Stilte's Do-re-mi-ka-do, touring across the city from 15 - 23 October.
Full Cast Announced For UK Tour Of Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D
July 25, 2022

Original Theatre have announced the full cast of their brand new production of Rachel Wagstaff's acclaimed adaptation of Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D. The production, directed by Philip Franks, will begin its UK Tour at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne on 8 September 2022.
DAWN RAIDS Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month
July 25, 2022

Legendary Pasifika theatre collective Pacific Underground revisits Dawn Raids 25 years on, in the wake of the Apology.