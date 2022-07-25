Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

Click Here for More on A Strange Loop

The cast and crew of A STRANGE LOOP celebrated 100 performances at the Lyceum Theater over the weekend, Saturday July 23rd, with special cookies from 42nd Sweet by Marissa Gonzales.

Check out photos from their celebration below!

Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop opened April 26, to critical acclaim at the Lyceum Theater (149 W 45th St). The musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman, along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Tony Award nominee Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He is joined by Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5), with Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

A STRANGE LOOP won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Off-Broadway Alliance. Michael R. Jackson won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Strange Loop. Jaquel Spivey was awarded the Drama Desk Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and a Theatre World Award.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds