Photo/Video: First Look at Amber Iman in HELLO, DOLLY! at Arkansas Rep

Get a first look at Arkansas Repertory Theatre's new concert production of the classic Broadway musical, Hello, Dolly!. The award-winning cast of Broadway veterans performs Jerry Herman's classic score alongside the lush sounds of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra led by Tony Award-nominee Amber Iman.

The production stars 2024 Tony Award-nominee, Amber Iman, as "Dolly," fresh from her triumphant turn as "Rafaela" in Lempicka on Broadway. Iman's other credits include Shuffle Along and Soul Doctor on Broadway, as well as "Peggy" in the 1st National Tour of Hamilton, along with roles at the Kennedy Center, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Arena Stage, Huntington Theatre Company, and New York Theatre Workshop. Television credits include HBO's "High Maintenance".

Additional cast includes Reggie D. White as "Horace," Parris Lewis as "Irene," Denise Manning as "Minnie Fay," Colin Carswell as "Cornelius," and Tyrese Shawn Avery as "Barnaby." Co-stars include Arkansas Artists Frederick Webb as "Ambrose" and Bijoux as "Ermengarde." The ensemble features Tawanna Campbell, Nick Farr, Portia S. Jones, Dariane LyJoi, Mull, Quinton Sanders, Satia Spencer, Kristen Phantazia Smith, and Taijee.

Hello, Dolly! is golden-age musical theatre at its finest. Boisterous and charming from start to finish, it follows the romantic and comedic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, a turn-of-the-century matchmaker forging her own path in a world that constantly underestimates her. Based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder, Hello, Dolly! includes iconic music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart.

The production is directed by Martin, and conducted by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Associate Conductor, Valery Saul. The creative team includes costume design by Little Rock native Celeste Jennings; lighting design by Levi J. Wilkins; Victor Musoni as Choreographer; and sound design by Luke Mitchell. Luisa Ann Torres will be the Production Stage Manager.

Performances run August 22-24, 2024, with showtimes at 7pm on Thursday, 8pm on Friday and 2pm on Saturday. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.