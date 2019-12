As, The Rise of Skywalker prepares to hit theaters, check out this BroadwayWorld throwback photo of Star Wars icon, Mark Hamill, and his wife Marilou York, arriving at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre to take in a performance of the classical music drama, Amadeus!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Mark Hamill and Marilou York at Amadeus at the Broadhurst Theatre on June 1, 1980 in New York City.





Related Articles