Photo Flashback: Rita Moreno After a Performance of WALLY'S CAFE in 1981

Jan. 5, 2020  

Today, we're taking a look back in our archives with this photo of Rita Moreno from 1981!

The photo was taken following a performance of Wally's Cafe, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, in which Moreno performed. The play ran June 12, 1981 - June 21, 1981 and also starred James Coco and Sally Struthers, in her Broadway debut.

Check out the photo below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Rita Moreno after a performance in "Wally's Cafe" June 1981 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, NYC.



