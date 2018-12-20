Photo Flashback: Patti LuPone Plays The Savoy in 1981

We're taking you into the BroadwayWorld archives with this flashback photo! This billboard depicted Patti LuPone, advertising her engagement at The Savoy in May 1981.

Patti LuPone is currently starring in Company in the West End. She recently starred on Broadway in War Paint. Her previous London theatre credits include originating the role of Fantine in Les Misérables for the RSC and Cameron Mackintosh, an Olivier-award winning role in The Cradle will Rock and creating the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

Her numerous Broadway credits include: originating the role of Eva Peron in Evita,Gypsy, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Sweeney Todd, Anything Goes, Noises Off, The Old Neighborhood and Master Class. Her many screen credits include: Cliffs of Freedom, The Comedian, Union Square, Parker, City by the Sea, Heist, State and Main; Just Looking, Summer of Sam, The 24 Hour Woman, Family Prayers, Driving Miss Daisy and Witness. Her television work includes: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Penny Dreadful, Girls, American Horror Story: Coven, Glee, 30 Rock, The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (Grammy Award), Ugly Betty, Will & Grace (as herself), Frasier (1998 Emmy nomination) and Law & Order. LuPone, who is a graduate of the first class of the Drama Division of New York's Juilliard School and a founding member of John Houseman's The Acting Company, is the author of the The New York Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Patti LuPone poster billboard for 'Patti LuPone at the Savoy May 6 - May 10 on May 1, 1981' in Times Square in New York City.