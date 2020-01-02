Photo Flashback: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2019

2019 has come and gone, and we are reflecting on those we have lost in the Broadway and theatre communities throughout the year.

Today, we're taking a look back in our archives with photos of all of the greats who passed away in 2019.

Take a walk down memory lane with us and check out the photos below.

Allee Willis attending Opening Night performance reception for THE COLOR PURPLE starring Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans, LaKisha Jones & Zonya Love at the Broadway Theatre in New York City. January 9, 2008



Toni Morrison Photographed at the Premiere of "Beloved" at the Ziegfeld in New York City. October 8, 1998.



Sylvia Miles attends an Opening on May 10, 1983 at Lincoln Center in New York City.



Rutger Hauer outside the Plaza Hotel on September 1, 1982 in NYC.



Robert Evans in New York City, May 15, 1979



Irving Louis Burgie attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance for "Beetlejuice" at The Wintergarden on April 25, 2019 in New York City.



Rip Torn attending the 1997 Drama League awards luncheon on May 9, 1997 at the Hyatt Grand Ballroom, New York City.



Rip Taylor onn September 1, 1979 in New York City.



Hal Prince attends the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'Prince of Broadway' at Bryant Park Grill on August 24, 2017 in New York City.



Phyllis Newman attending a Broadway Opening Night Performance on August 1, 1979 in New York City.



Peter Fonda at Nicky Blairs Restaurant on September 1, 1986 in Los Angeles, California.



I.M. PEI attending the Gala Opening Night launch of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. December 1, 2003



Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones attending a performance of 'Dreamgirls' at the Imperial Theatre on December 1, 1981 in New York City.



Martin Charnin during a preview of 'Something Funny's Going On!' at 54 Below on October 23, 2013 in New York City.



Luke Perry at the âa???"Lovingâa?? Studio on June 20, 1987 in New York City.



Joe Sirola attends the '12th Annual Love N' Courage' celebrating David Amram and Tammy Grimes at The Players Club on March 2,, 2015 in New York City.



Jo Sullivan Loesser attending The 2010 American Theatre Wing Gala celebrating the Centennial of Frank Loesser at Cipriani, New York City. June 7, 2010



Ron Leibman on June 1, 1980 in New York City.



Michel Legrand appearing at Fat Tuesdayâa??a??s on May 25, 1982 in New York City.



Lee Radziwill during the "One Night With Joan" After Performance Reception at Feinstein's at the Loews Regency Ballroom of the Regency Hotel in New York City.



Ken Kercheval attends a Walt Disney Party on September 1, 1993 in New York City.



Katherine Helmond attends a Broadway Show on October 14, 1979 in New York City.



Georgia Engel attends the opening night party for 'John' at Signature Theatre Company's Pershing Square Signature Center on August 11, 2015 in New York City.



Jessye Norman attending the Gala Opening Night Premiere of The Public Theater's production of MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park in New York City. August 21, 2006



Stanley Donen attends a special New York screening reception for 'Jersey Boys' hosted by Angelo Galasso at Angelo Galasso on June , 2014 in New York City.



Jerry Herman in the Press Room at the 63rd Annual Antoinette Perry Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7, 2009.



Jan-Michael Vincent at the Le Parker Meriden Hotel on February 14, 1983 in New York City.



James Ingram attending the Urban Contemporary Awards on January 21, 1983 at the Savoy in New York City.



Jim Bouton leaving Live at Five at the NBC Building on August 1, 1980 in New York City.



Baby Jane Dexter attends a performance at Rainbow & Stars on on February 6, 1996 in New York City.



Danny Aiello attends the Broadway Opening Night after party for 'Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration' at the Copacabana in New York City.



Valerie Harper.attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City..March 14, 2010.



Gloria Vanderbilt attending a Broadway Opening on on December 1, 1985 at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City.



John Oddo with Melissa Errico performing a press preview at 54 Below on 10/24/2012 in New York City.



Eddie Money on September 1, 1980 at the NBC Building in New York City.



Richard Easton attending the Opening Night Performance of ASSASSINS at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2004



Terry O'Neill leaving The Helen Hayes Theatre in New York City. January 1982



Malcolm John Rebennack, better known by his stage name Dr. John performing at the Lone Star Cafe on June 5, 1082 in New York City.



John Simon attend The New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards at 54 Below on May 19, 2015 in New York City.



Daryl Dragon (The Captain & Tenille) at the 1996 NATPE Convention at Sands Hotel Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Cameron Boyce attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Disaster!' at Nederlander Theatre on March 8, 2016 in New York City.



Diahann Carroll in New York City in 1986.



Tim Conway pictured at U.S.D.A. Video Software Convention. Dallas,TX, May 25 1995



Chris March attending the Opening Night Performance of CRY-BABY at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. April 24, 2008



Mark Medoff attends the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'Children of a Lesser God' at Edison Ballroom on April 11, 2018 in New York City.



Carol Channing photographed in New York City, April 1990



Carol Lynley on September 1, 1986 in New York City.



Candice Earley at the "All My Children" ABC TV Studios on May 1, 1981 in New York City.



John Singleton.onstage during the BET Honors 2012 at the Warner Theatre on January 14, 2012 in Washington, DC.



Playwright William Luce attends the Off-Broadway Opening Night Press reception for 'The Belle of Amherst' starring Joely Richardson at The Westside Theatre on October 19, 2014 in New York City.



Kaye Ballard attends The Second Annual All-Star Benefit Concert of the Hit Broadway Musical FUNNY GIRL. The evening benefited The Actors' Fund of America. New Amsterdam Theatre, New York City on September 23, 2002



Jo Andres attending the 2013 Actors Fund Annual Gala at the Mariott Marquis Hotel in New York on 4/29/2013.



Albert Finney attends a Broadway Show on September 30, 1981 in New York City.



Isabel Toledo attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'After Midnight' at the Brooke Atkinson Theatre on November 3, 2013 in New York City.