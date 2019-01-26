Photo Flashback: AMOUR By Michel Legrand Opens on Broadway

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, Michel Legrand, Oscar-winning composer, has passed away at age 86.

Among his many famous film credits, Legrand also composed the score for the Broadway musical Amour.

Below, check out a flashback photo from the show's marquee when it ran on Broadway in 2002.

Amour is a musical adapted from the 1943 short story Le Passe-Muraille by Marcel Aymé and set in Paris shortly after World War II. The Broadway production, directed by James Lapine, opened on October 20, 2002 at the Music Box Theatre. The cast was led by Malcolm Gets and Melissa Errico.

Theatre Marquee for AMOUR A New Musical By Composer Michel Legrand Starring Melissa Erico and Malcolm Gets on October 1, 2002 at the Music Box Theatre in New York City.