Oscar-Winning Composer Michel Legrand Dies at 86

According to Variety, Michel Legrand, three-time Oscar winning composer has passed away at age 86.

Legrand was best known for his film work, but he has Broadway credits as well. He wrote the music for the 2002 musical Amour, which starred Melissa Errico, Norm Lewis, and Malcolm Gets.

Listen to the title song below:

For Broadway, Legrand also wrote incidental music for the 1967 play Of Love Remembered, and the "Les Tatouages" music for the 1964 musical revue Zizi. In addition, he did a special performance with Andy Williams in October 1974.

Legrand was the composer of classic film songs such as "The Windmills of Your Mind," "I Will Wait for You," "You Must Believe in Spring" and "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?," along with the musical score for "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg."

His most recent film score was "The Other Side of the Wind," composed for Orson Welles' last film, which was finally completed and released in 2018.

Legrand has written approximately 150 scores, but he may be best noted for the Jacques Demy's 1964 classic "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg." This film is believed to mark the only instance in Oscar history in which a composer was nominated in all three music categories for the same film.

Listen to a clip from the score below:

Legrand was nominated for 13 Oscars, and won three. He has also won five Grammy Awards.

Among the singers who have performed songs of Legrand's include Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Peggy Lee, Ray Charles, Jack Jones, Lena Horne, Michael Jackson, Johnny Mathis, Ella Fitzgerald, Liza Minnelli, Sting, Neil Diamond and opera stars Jessye Norman and Kiri Te Kanawa.

