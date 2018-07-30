Photo Flash: Tommy Tune Revisits the Emerson Colonial Theatre on Re-Opening Night!

Boston was the place to be last night, as the Emerson Colonial Theatre celebrated its Grand Re-Opening with a Gala performance of Broadway-Bound Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Click here for photos from the big night.

Among the many special guests was Tommy Tune, who premiered several of his shows at the historic venue, including Grand Hotel and My One and Only. Below, Tune revisits the Ladies Lounge, where creative teams famously held meetings in days of yore. The marble table pictured below was chipped by Bob Fosse in 1978 as he was tapping on top of it during the out-of-town tryout for Dancin'. The table has been considered good luck ever since.

As previously announced, ATG, the world's number one live-theater company, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Emerson College to operate the landmark venue, including investing several million dollars in much needed capital improvements to the historic theater, and renewing the tradition of the Emerson Colonial Theatre as the birthplace of new Broadway musicals. In its storied history, the Emerson Colonial Theatre has debuted such seminal Broadway shows as Anything Goes, Porgy and Bess, Oklahoma!, Annie Get Your Gun, Follies, A Little Night Music, La Cage aux Folles and Grand Hotel, among others. The theatre will also program a variety of live entertainment offerings, titles of which will be announced shortly.

For more information on the Emerson Colonial Theatre, or to buy tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical and other events, visit EmersonColonialTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Paul Marotta for Getty Images







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You