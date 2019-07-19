Photo Flash: The National Tour of MISS SAIGON Opens At The Hollywood Pantages

Jul. 19, 2019  

The heat is on because the national tour of Miss Saigon opened this week at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre! Co-lyricist Richard Maltby Jr. visited the company backstage immediately following the performance! Check out photos from the exciting evening below!

Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical Miss Saigon, from the creators of Les Misérables. This is the epic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim. In a bar run by a notorious character called The Engineer, Kim meets an American G.I. That encounter will change their lives forever. Featuring stunning spectacle, a sensational cast of 42, and a soaring score including Broadway hits like "Last Night of the World," "The Movie in My Mind," and "The Heat is On in Saigon," this is a theatrical event you will never forget.

Miss Saigon is playing at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre through August 11th. For more information on the show, click here! You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster, and get more information on the production with the show's official website!

Photo Credit: Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Miss Saigon Men's Ensemble

Miss Saigon Women's Ensemble

Jackie Nguyen and Matthew Overberg

Jon Jon Brijones and Red Concepcion

Jon Jon Brijones

Red Concepcion

Emily Bautista

Anthony Festa

J. Daughtry

Jin Woo Jung

Miss Saigon Child Ensemble

Stacey Bowens

Melody Butiu

Jennifer Paz

Evan Daigle

Richard Maltby Jr,

Ella Jay Basco

Dante Basco

Oscar NuÃ±ez

Ursula Whittaker, Oscar NuÃ±ez, Beth Dover and Joe Lo Truglio

Beth Dover

Joe Lo Truglio

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Soju

Chester Lockhart

Benjamin Charles Watson

Kenny Ortega

Ian Chen

Kieu Chinh

Nicholas Coombe

Katherine Steele

Jennifer Tilly

Vincent Rodriguez III

Greg Ellis

Gatan Matarazzo

Lewis Tan

Elizabeth Wood

Perez Hilton

Opening Night of Miss Saigon at the Hollywood Pantages

Opening Night of Miss Saigon at the Hollywood Pantages



