Photo Flash: The National Tour of MISS SAIGON Opens At The Hollywood Pantages
The heat is on because the national tour of Miss Saigon opened this week at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre! Co-lyricist Richard Maltby Jr. visited the company backstage immediately following the performance! Check out photos from the exciting evening below!
Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical Miss Saigon, from the creators of Les Misérables. This is the epic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim. In a bar run by a notorious character called The Engineer, Kim meets an American G.I. That encounter will change their lives forever. Featuring stunning spectacle, a sensational cast of 42, and a soaring score including Broadway hits like "Last Night of the World," "The Movie in My Mind," and "The Heat is On in Saigon," this is a theatrical event you will never forget.
Miss Saigon is playing at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre through August 11th. For more information on the show, click here! You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster, and get more information on the production with the show's official website!
Photo Credit: Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Miss Saigon Men's Ensemble
Miss Saigon Women's Ensemble
Jackie Nguyen and Matthew Overberg
Jon Jon Brijones and Red Concepcion
Jon Jon Brijones
J. Daughtry
Jin Woo Jung
Miss Saigon Child Ensemble
Stacey Bowens
Melody Butiu
Evan Daigle
Richard Maltby Jr,
Ella Jay Basco
Dante Basco
Oscar NuÃ±ez
Ursula Whittaker, Oscar NuÃ±ez, Beth Dover and Joe Lo Truglio
Soju
Benjamin Charles Watson
Kieu Chinh
Nicholas Coombe
Katherine Steele
Gatan Matarazzo
Lewis Tan
Opening Night of Miss Saigon at the Hollywood Pantages
