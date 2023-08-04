Interview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Performances

Click Here for More on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

This season on High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, the students of East High will be joined by some O.G. Wildcats!

In the fourth and final season, East High's plans to put on a production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year" are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

Original High School Musical cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will be returning to their roots in the new season, joining cast members like Tony nominee Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and more.

BroadwayWorld sat down with fan-favorites Frankie Rodriguez and Dara Reneé to breakdown which original cast member cameo they were most excited about, along with what past performance from the series was their favorite, and more.

Watch the interview here: