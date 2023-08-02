Interview: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Showrunner Tim Federle Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet

All 8 episodes of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season Four premiere Wednesday, August 9 on Disney+.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Tim Federle, the showrunner and executive producer of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, is ready to close out the series with their "biggest" season yet.

Described as "Inception with jazz hands," the final season will follow the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school. 

The fourth season stars an ensemble cast of Wildcats including Tony nominee Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, and Liamani Segura, plus original High School Musical cast memebers Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Federle to discuss bringing musical theatre to Disney+ throughout the show's recent seasons, launching the careers of young performers like Julie Lester and Olivia Rodrigo, and what to expect from the new season.

Watch the interview here:





