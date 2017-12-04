Photo Flash: No Strings! First Look at PINOCCHIO at the National Theatre

Visit the alpine forest this winter as Pinocchio makes its world premiere at the National Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

On a quest to be truly alive, Pinocchio leaves Geppetto's workshop with Jiminy Cricket in tow. Their electrifying adventure takes them from alpine forests to Pleasure Island to the bottom of the ocean. Joe Idris-Roberts plays the title role, with Audrey Brisson as Jiminy Cricket and David Langham as the Fox.

This spectacular new production is brought to the stage by an extraordinary team including John Tiffany, the director of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Dennis Kelly, the writer of Matilda the Musical. Featuring unforgettable music and songs from the Walt Disney film including 'I've Got No Strings', 'Give a Little Whistle' and 'When You Wish upon a Star' in dazzling new arrangements, Pinocchio comes to life as never before.

Pinocchio is for brave 8-year-olds and above as certain themes, characters and events in the story may be a bit scary for children of eight and under. Tickets for families - Half-price tickets for under - 18s for all performances (excludes £15 tickets). Previews are currently playing in the Lyttelton Theatre with Press Night on 13 December for a run until 10 April 2018.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan



