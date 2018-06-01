Photo Flash: Megan Hilty Visits Adrienne Warren Backstage at TINA

Last night, Megan Hilty went to see Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on the West End. While there, she met up with her friend Adrienne Warren, who stars in the show, backstage and snapped a few photos! Check them out below!

Megan is currently in London making her UK concert debut at Cadogen Hall this Sunday, June 3rd! For more information, visit https://www.club11.london/megan2018.

TINA, a new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner just opened at the Aldwych Theatre and is currently booking to 16 February 2019.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations byEthan Popp.

The cast comprises Adrienne Warren who plays the title role, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike Turner, Madeline Appiah as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Jenny Fitzpatrick as the alternate Tina, Lorna Gayle as Tina's Grandmother GG, Tom Godwin as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Aisha Jawando as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Natey Jones as Tina's father Richard Bullock and Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Gerard McCarthy as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Ryan O'Donnell as Tina's Manager Roger Davies.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

TINA is produced by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner. Adrienne Warren is appearing with the support of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity.

