Photo Flash: Jeremy O. Harris Visits National Black Theatre For Town Hall Convening on SLAVE PLAY
National Black Theatre (NBT) hosted a special evening of community gathering on Slave Play on Monday as it convened a town hall to discuss the critically acclaimed Broadway phenomenon by playwright Jeremy O. Harris. The intimate event, which included nationally recognized notables, was designed to create an opportunity for New Yorkers who had seen the controversial show to discuss the play and its themes.
Take a look at photos below!
National Black Theatre CEO Sade Lythcott kicked off the evening with a candid interview with Harris on his show, his life and influences, and his hopes to use the success of Slave Play to help bring more diverse and inclusive work by other playwrights to wider audiences.
"NBT has long been a space for healing discourse and dialogue for our community around the most pressing issues of the time," said Lythcott. "We strive to bring our community together around work that examines the complexity of the Black experience so that they feel seen, safe, heard and valued. This was precisely our desire with the Slave Play town hall."
The conversation continued with GQ's Deputy Fashion Director Nikki Ogunnaike, activist and author DeRay Mckesson and NBT's Artistic Director Jonathan McCrory joining Harris and Lythcott for a lively panel discussion on their own reactions to the play and how it has caused a shift in current discourse on art, community and representation.
The evening concluded with an audience Q&A where participants engaged on the topics of the night.
Slave Play continues at the Golden Theatre, 252 W. 45th St in Manhattan through January 19.
Photo Credit: Loreto Jamlig
DeRay McKesson, Nikki Ogunnaike, Jeremy O. Harris, Sade Lythcott and Jonathan McCrory
DeRay McKesson, Nikki Ogunnaike, Jeremy O. Harris, Sade Lythcott and Jonathan McCrory
Nikki Ogunnaike, Sade Lythcott, Jeremy O. Harris, DeRay Mckesson and Jonathan McCrory-
Jeremy O. Harris with CEO Sade Lythcott
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Broadway's smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Final... (read more)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE is Available to Purchase on Amazon Prime
Last night, Nickelodeon aired The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage, a filmed version of the Broadway musical, which reunited members of the original c... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Rene Auberjonois Has Died at 79
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Rene Auberjonois, a stage and screen actor best known for his work on Star Trek, has died. According to Varie... (read more)
Breaking: Jason Gotay, Arielle Jacobs & More Will Star in BETWEEN THE LINES Musical
Producer Daryl Roth announced today full casting for the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines . The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Tries To Name Alanis Morissette Lyrics In A Word Association Game!
You oughta know that we're quizzing the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill on their knowledge of the lyrics of Alanis Morissette's music! At the sh... (read more)