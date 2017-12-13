Photo Flash: Heather Headley, Katrina Lenk, Adrienne Warren and More Onstage at the 2017 Broadway Dreams Supper

Dec. 13, 2017  

Celebrating 20 years since Heather Headley's Broadway debut in Disney's landmark musical The Lion King, the 10th annual Broadway Dreams Supper, supporting the performing arts education not-for-profit Broadway Dreams, treated guests to cocktails, a formal dinner, and tribute performances from some of the today's most celebrated performers at The Plaza (58th Street and Fifth Avenue). BroadwayWorld has photos from the starry occasion below!

The evening featured performances by Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit), Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren (Shuffle Along..., Tina: The Musical), Grammy Award-winning duo A Great Big World; Tony and Grammy Award winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress); Tony Award nominee Denée Benton (The Great Comet); Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island); and Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen) - with appearances by Tony Award-winners J.H. Doyle (The Color Purple) and Wayne Cilento (Wicked); Academy Award-winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard: The Musical); and author and screenwriter Susan Fales-Hill (A Different World).

Heather Headley is a critically acclaimed stage and recording artist who earned the prestigious 2000 Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Musical" and Drama Desk Award for "Outstanding Actress in a Musical" for her star turn as the titular role in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida. In 2010, Headley won the Grammy Award for "Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album" for her third studio album, Audience of One. Other theatre credits include Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard in London's West End and her triumphant return to Broadway last year as nightclub singer Shug Avery in the Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple. Throughout her career, she has been recognized with two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards and named one of People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People and Essence Magazine's 30 Women To Watch, among other accolades.

Now in its 10th year, this black tie event raises critical awareness for Broadway Dreams and its mission to make world-class performing arts education accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic status. Since the organization's launch in 2006, Broadway Dreams has engaged more than 11,000 students and has awarded over one million dollars ($1M) in financial need-based scholarships, empowering the next generation of performing artists across North America and in select international markets.

The 2016 Broadway Dreams Supper honored the Tony Award-winning songwriting team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who were also in attendance at this year's event. The evening was presented with the support of Point Park University, the exclusive higher education partner of the Broadway Dreams Supper.

Photo Credit: Santiago Filipe for RRR Creative and Peter Roessler

Heather Headley accepts her award
Heather Headley accepts her award

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren

Quentin Earl Darrington
Quentin Earl Darrington

Katrina Lenk
Katrina Lenk

Honoree Heather Headley
Honoree Heather Headley

Honoree Heather Headley
Honoree Heather Headley

Honoree Heather Headley
Honoree Heather Headley

Honoree Heather Headley with Last Year's Honorees Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Honoree Heather Headley with Last Year's Honorees Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren

Jessie Mueller and Adrienne Warren
Jessie Mueller and Adrienne Warren

Jessie Mueller
Jessie Mueller

Denee Benton
Denee Benton

Denee Benton
Denee Benton

Ginna Le Vine
Ginna Le Vine

Broadway Dreams Founder Annette Tanner
Broadway Dreams Founder Annette Tanner

Broadway Dreams Supper Event Chairs Adam Sansiveri of AllianceBernstein and Ryan Stana of RWS Entertainement Group
Broadway Dreams Supper Event Chairs Adam Sansiveri of AllianceBernstein and Ryan Stana of RWS Entertainement Group

Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond

Alex Newell and Ryann Redmond
Alex Newell and Ryann Redmond

Christopher J. Hanke
Christopher J. Hanke

Craig Burns and Broadway Dreams board member Marjorie Wynn
Craig Burns and Broadway Dreams board member Marjorie Wynn

Jay Binder and Jerry Mitchell
Jay Binder and Jerry Mitchell

Jay Binder Casting Team at RWS Entertaintment Group
Jay Binder Casting Team at RWS Entertaintment Group

Jerry Mitchell
Jerry Mitchell

A Great Big World - Ian Axel and Chad King
A Great Big World - Ian Axel and Chad King

Spencer Liff and Nick Adams
Spencer Liff and Nick Adams

Nick Adams
Nick Adams

Spencer Liff
Spencer Liff

Noah J. Ricketts
Noah J. Ricketts

Stephen Oremus and Justin Bohon
Stephen Oremus and Justin Bohon

Broadway Dreams Board of Directors
Broadway Dreams Board of Directors

Broadway Dreams Student Choir
Broadway Dreams Student Choir

Broadway Dreams Supper Honoring Heather Headley
Broadway Dreams Supper Honoring Heather Headley

Broadway Dreams Supper Honoring Heather Headley
Broadway Dreams Supper Honoring Heather Headley


