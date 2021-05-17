Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
In attendance were Brian Stokes Mitchell, Matt Doyle, Max Clayton, Lorin Latarro, Jeff Calhoun, and so many more!
BREATHE, a new musical conceived by #1 New York Times bestselling novelist Jodi Picoult (in her theatrical debut) and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald, just had its world premiere exclusively on OVERTURE+ on Friday, May 14th.
Breathe features an all-star cast that includes Tony Award-winners Kelli O'Hara and Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Denée Benton, Rubén J. Carbajal, Matt Doyle, Max Clayton, Daniel Yearwood, T. Oliver Reid and Josh Davis.
Under the supervising direction of Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun, Breathe was filmed in March 2021 at the 92 Street Y's Kaufmann Concert Hall in New York City without an audience, in compliance with all New York State safety regulations. For most of the cast and crew, this marked their return to the stage and in-person performance since Broadway shut down on March 12, 2020.
Ranging from lighthearted to heartbreaking, unbelievable and all-too-real, Breathe traverses the COVID realities of parenting in quarantine, generational divides on Black Lives Matter, grief rituals via Zoom, and the vulnerabilities of intimacy and independence.
Check out photos from the big night below!
Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michaelson
"Aches" Composers Kate Leonard and Daniel Mertz
"Swelling & Irritation" Director Lorin Latarro
"Swelling & Irritation" Composers Doug Besterman and Sharon Vaughn
"Shortness of Breath" Composers Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler
"Shortness of Breath" Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell
"Fever" Composers Rebecca Murillo and Rob Rokicki and Director Emily Maltby
"Fatigue" director Zhailon Levingston and Composers Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar
"Fatigue" Composers Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar
"Fatigue" actor Josh Davis
"Fatigue" Actor Daniel Yearwood
"Aches" Director Joe Barros
Zina Goldrich, Marcy Heisler and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Timothy Allen McDonald and Jodi Picoult
Orchestrator Lynne Shankel and Music Supervisor Meg Meg Zervoulis
Creators Timothy Allen McDonald and Jodi Picoult and Supervising Director Jeff Calhoun
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Timothy Allen McDonald, Jodi Picoult and Jeff Calhoun