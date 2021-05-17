Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE

In attendance were Brian Stokes Mitchell, Matt Doyle, Max Clayton, Lorin Latarro, Jeff Calhoun, and so many more!

May. 17, 2021  

BREATHE, a new musical conceived by #1 New York Times bestselling novelist Jodi Picoult (in her theatrical debut) and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald, just had its world premiere exclusively on OVERTURE+ on Friday, May 14th.

Breathe features an all-star cast that includes Tony Award-winners Kelli O'Hara and Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Denée Benton, Rubén J. Carbajal, Matt Doyle, Max Clayton, Daniel Yearwood, T. Oliver Reid and Josh Davis.

Under the supervising direction of Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun, Breathe was filmed in March 2021 at the 92 Street Y's Kaufmann Concert Hall in New York City without an audience, in compliance with all New York State safety regulations. For most of the cast and crew, this marked their return to the stage and in-person performance since Broadway shut down on March 12, 2020.

Ranging from lighthearted to heartbreaking, unbelievable and all-too-real, Breathe traverses the COVID realities of parenting in quarantine, generational divides on Black Lives Matter, grief rituals via Zoom, and the vulnerabilities of intimacy and independence.

Check out photos from the big night below!

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michaelson

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
"Aches" Composers Kate Leonard and Daniel Mertz

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
"Swelling & Irritation" Director Lorin Latarro

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
"Swelling & Irritation" Composers Doug Besterman and Sharon Vaughn

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
"Shortness of Breath" Composers Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
"Shortness of Breath" Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
"Fever" Composers Rebecca Murillo and Rob Rokicki and Director Emily Maltby

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
"Fatigue" director Zhailon Levingston and Composers Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
"Fatigue" Composers Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
"Fatigue" actor Josh Davis

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
"Fatigue" Actor Daniel Yearwood

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
"Aches" Director Joe Barros

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
Zina Goldrich, Marcy Heisler and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
Timothy Allen McDonald and Jodi Picoult

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
Orchestrator Lynne Shankel and Music Supervisor Meg Meg Zervoulis

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
Matt Doyle and Max Clayton

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
Creators Timothy Allen McDonald and Jodi Picoult and Supervising Director Jeff Calhoun

Photos: Go Inside the Premiere of Jodi Picoult's BREATHE
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Timothy Allen McDonald, Jodi Picoult and Jeff Calhoun


