Photo Flash: Get a Peek Inside the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Behind the Scenes Book

Scholastic has revealed the cover of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey: Behind the Scenes of the Award- Winning Stage Production as well as exclusive images included in the book. Publishing on November 5, 2019, the book tells the official story of the record-breaking, award winning production and its journey to the stage.

With stunning photography, insightful interviews, and never-before-seen sketches, notes, and candid backstage photos, the book explores Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from the earliest phases of development with producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, to the crafting of the eighth Harry Potter story with J.K. Rowling, director John Tiffany, and playwright Jack Thorne, and ultimately to the gathering of an extraordinary team of artists and actors who, together, bring this new part of Harry Potter's story to life. This full-color deluxe edition offers readers unparalleled access to this unique production and is a beautiful gift for Harry Potter fans and theater lovers alike.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey will also be available as an eBook published by Pottermore Publishing.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one of the most celebrated theatrical productions of all time. The award-winning international stage production is now playing in New York, London and Melbourne with San Francisco to open in the Fall, followed by a German language production in Hamburg opening in early 2020, and a Toronto production announced for late 2020. The show has smashed box-office records, collected countless rave reviews and awards, including multiple Tony and Olivier Awards, and captivated audiences night after night.

For more about the production, visit www.HarryPotteronStage.com.

